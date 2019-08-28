There’s not much to say about Sangria, other than to emphasize the importance of letting it sit overnight before serving. It really needs that time for flavors to meld. No cheating.
Ingredients
- 2 750 ml bottles Zinfandel (or other dry red wine)
- ⅔ cup rum
- 2 cups orange juice
- 1 green apple
- 1 orange
- 1 lemon
- 2 plums
- 2 peaches
- ½ tsp. kosher salt
- Optional: ⅓ cup simple syrup
Directions
- Slice the fruit, add to a glass pitcher. Pour in wine, rum, orange juice, and salt. Mix, cover, and refrigerate overnight to give the flavors time to meld. (If you’re not convinced this really matters, taste some before you refrigerate it, and then taste it again the next day. You’ll see what I mean.)
- Taste the sangria and decide if you want to add the simple syrup for a sweeter taste. Simple syrup is equal quantities water and sugar. If you want to add some, dissolve ⅓ cup sugar in ⅓ cup water in a small saucepan over medium heat. Cool it down, add to the sangria, and serve. (You can also add it in increments if you’re not sure you want to add the full amount.)
