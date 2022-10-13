When I started researching halva, I was surprised (and pleased!) to discover how easy it is to make at home. I've tried 4-5 different recipes at this point, and the one I can't fault comes from Bon Apetit. This is their recipe, with a few slight variations.

As simple as it is, you do need a candy thermometer for this one, and to follow the temperature precisely. The cooked sugar is what gives it it's flakey texture.