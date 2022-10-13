When I started researching halva, I was surprised (and pleased!) to discover how easy it is to make at home. I've tried 4-5 different recipes at this point, and the one I can't fault comes from Bon Apetit. This is their recipe, with a few slight variations.
As simple as it is, you do need a candy thermometer for this one, and to follow the temperature precisely. The cooked sugar is what gives it it's flakey texture.
Ingredients
- 1½ cups tahini
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- 1½ cups sugar
- ½ cup water
Directions
- Pour the tahini into a medium-sized bowl and mix in the salt.
- Line a small loaf pan with parchment paper and spray lightly with oil spray.
- Place the sugar and water in a small saucepan. Cook to 250°F (using a candy thermometer).
- When the sugar comes to temperature, remove it and immediately pour into the tahini. Mix vigorously with a spoon until the sugar syrup is incorporated, and the mixture starts to pull away from the sides of the bowl (shouldn’t take more than a minute).
- Quickly pour the mixture into the loaf pan and sprinkle some coarse sea salt over the top (optional).
- Let halva fully cool before cutting (may take a couple of hours). Store in an airtight container (or zip-top bag) at room temperature.
Variations
- Coat with chocolate
- Mix toasted sesame seeds and/or pistachios into the tahini before adding the sugar syrup
- Shred or chop the halva and add to brownie or cookie batter
- Make a tahini-chocolate milkshake and serve with chocolate shavings and shredded halva
