Salad Ingredients
- 4 oz. (115 grams) arugula
- 1 bulb fennel
- 10 strawberries
- ¼ cup walnuts
Dressing Ingredients
- 2 tbsp. balsamic vinegar
- 2 tbsp. olive oil
- ¼ tsp. garlic powder
- ¼ tsp. kosher salt
- ½ tsp. sugar
- Pinch of black pepper (ideally freshly cracked)
Directions
- Place the arugula into a bowl.
- Slice the fennel very thinly and toss with the arugula. (optional: set aside some of the fronds for garnish)
- Wash and check the strawberries. Slice. Roughly chop the walnuts (use glazed walnuts for a sweeter taste). Sprinkle the strawberries and walnuts over the greens.
- Whisk the dressing ingredients together in a small bowl and pour over the salad immediately before serving. Arugula wilts very quickly so do not dress this salad in advance.
- Variation: For a dairy version, add some chunks of soft goats cheese, or some thinly shaved slices of parmesan.
Serves: 4-6
