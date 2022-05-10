Salad Ingredients

  • 4 oz. (115 grams) arugula
  • 1 bulb fennel
  • 10 strawberries
  • ¼ cup walnuts

Dressing Ingredients

  • 2 tbsp. balsamic vinegar
  • 2 tbsp. olive oil
  • ¼ tsp. garlic powder
  • ¼ tsp. kosher salt
  • ½ tsp. sugar
  • Pinch of black pepper (ideally freshly cracked)

Directions

  1. Place the arugula into a bowl.
  2. Slice the fennel very thinly and toss with the arugula. (optional: set aside some of the fronds for garnish)
  3. Wash and check the strawberries. Slice. Roughly chop the walnuts (use glazed walnuts for a sweeter taste). Sprinkle the strawberries and walnuts over the greens.
  4. Whisk the dressing ingredients together in a small bowl and pour over the salad immediately before serving. Arugula wilts very quickly so do not dress this salad in advance.
  5. Variation: For a dairy version, add some chunks of soft goats cheese, or some thinly shaved slices of parmesan.

Serves: 4-6