Cabbage and noodles is a traditional Hungarian dish picked up by Ashkenazi Jews living there. For many, this is the ultimate comfort food. It’s simple, but don’t skimp on the cooking time. The key to this dish is the slow cooking of the cabbage—you want it to really break down and caramelize.

I’ve made this a pareve version, but for many people this dish needs to have butter to be authentic. Just replace the oil with butter. If you use salted butter, you may not need any additional salt, so taste first.