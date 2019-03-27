This recipe took me well outside my comfort zone, but the payoff was well worth it. The combination may seem unusual — chicken, sweet potato, peanut butter, tomatoes — but the sauce comes together and thickens magnificently as it cooks, melding the flavors to create a warm, comforting, aromatic stew.

I’ve included directions below to make this as a vegan stew. Essentially you increase the amount of sweet potato and add greens — like kale or collard greens — and leave out the chicken. This is, in fact, often made and served without the chicken, so it is easily adaptable.