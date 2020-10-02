Ingredients
- ¼ cup oil
- 2 onions, roughly chopped
- 2 carrots, peeled and sliced
- 2-3 stalks celery, sliced
- 5 garlic cloves, crushed
- 2 large parsnips (approx 1 lb.), peeled and cut into large chunks
- 1 large cauliflower (approx 3 lb.), washed, checked and cut into florets
- 2 cups vegetable broth
- 2 cups water
- 1 cup milk (dairy or non-dairy)
- Kosher salt, to taste
- Black pepper, to taste
- Optional: 2 spicy red peppers
- Optional: fresh parsley
Directions
- Roughly chop the onions, carrots, and celery stalks.
- Heat the oil over medium heat in a heavy-bottomed pot. Saute the onions until translucent. Add the carrots and celery and 1 tsp. kosher salt, and cook until fragrant. Add the garlic and saute 1-2 minutes.
- Add all the parsnip, cauliflower, broth and water. Optional: add 1 of the red chili peppers, whole but sliced once lengthwise. Cover and bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer and cook for 1-2 hours. Check that all the ingredients are soft before removing the pot from the stove.
- After the soup has cooled somewhat, blend until smooth. Add the milk while blending. Spice with salt and pepper (and any other spices you’d like) to taste.
- Optional: garnish with fresh parsley, sliced hot red pepper and a drizzle of flavorful oil like high quality olive or truffle.
Serves: 8-10
