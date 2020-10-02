Ingredients

  • ¼ cup oil
  • 2 onions, roughly chopped
  • 2 carrots, peeled and sliced
  • 2-3 stalks celery, sliced
  • 5 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 2 large parsnips (approx 1 lb.), peeled and cut into large chunks
  • 1 large cauliflower (approx 3 lb.), washed, checked and cut into florets
  • 2 cups vegetable broth
  • 2 cups water
  • 1 cup milk (dairy or non-dairy)
  • Kosher salt, to taste
  • Black pepper, to taste
  • Optional: 2 spicy red peppers
  • Optional: fresh parsley

Directions

  1. Roughly chop the onions, carrots, and celery stalks.
  2. Heat the oil over medium heat in a heavy-bottomed pot. Saute the onions until translucent. Add the carrots and celery and 1 tsp. kosher salt, and cook until fragrant. Add the garlic and saute 1-2 minutes.
  3. Add all the parsnip, cauliflower, broth and water. Optional: add 1 of the red chili peppers, whole but sliced once lengthwise. Cover and bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer and cook for 1-2 hours. Check that all the ingredients are soft before removing the pot from the stove.
  4. After the soup has cooled somewhat, blend until smooth. Add the milk while blending. Spice with salt and pepper (and any other spices you’d like) to taste.
  5. Optional: garnish with fresh parsley, sliced hot red pepper and a drizzle of flavorful oil like high quality olive or truffle.

Serves: 8-10