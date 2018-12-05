My two main tips for making latkes are:
1. Stick a small piece of carrot in the oil. The carrot absorbs the burnt taste the oil sometimes gets. When the carrot looks dark ad shriveled, take it out and replace with a new one.
2. To make the latkes a uniform size, use a cup measuring cup to scoop up the batter. The size doesn't matter as long as you use the same for all - I use 1/8, 1/4, or 1/3 depending on what size latkes I want.
Ingredients
- ½ lb. carrot (approximately 4 carrots)
- ½ lb. Yukon Gold potato (1 large potato)
- ½ lb. parsnip (1 large or 2 small parsnips)
- ½ lb. onion (approximately 1 large onion)
- 4 eggs, beaten
- 2 tbsp. kosher salt
- ½ cup flour
- oil for frying
Directions
- Grate the vegetables and transfer to a large bowl. Add the eggs, salt, and flour. Mix well.
- Use a large frying pan. Heat oil over medium heat until it sizzles when you drop the batter into it.
- Use a ⅛ or ¼ cup measuring cup to measure the batter so that all your latkes will be the same size.
- Drop the mixture into the oil and gently flatten with the back of the measuring cup (or a spatula). Cook for 3-4 minutes on the first side, until it is crisp and golden. Flip and cook an addition 2-3 minutes on the second side. (Depending on the size and material of your pan, you may need to increase or decrease the frying time).
- Continue to fry in batches until all the batter has been fried.
Yields: 15-20 latkes
Join the Discussion