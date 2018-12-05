My two main tips for making latkes are:

1. Stick a small piece of carrot in the oil. The carrot absorbs the burnt taste the oil sometimes gets. When the carrot looks dark ad shriveled, take it out and replace with a new one.

2. To make the latkes a uniform size, use a cup measuring cup to scoop up the batter. The size doesn't matter as long as you use the same for all - I use 1/8, 1/4, or 1/3 depending on what size latkes I want.

Ingredients

  • ½ lb. carrot (approximately 4 carrots)
  • ½ lb. Yukon Gold potato (1 large potato)
  • ½ lb. parsnip (1 large or 2 small parsnips)
  • ½ lb. onion (approximately 1 large onion)
  • 4 eggs, beaten
  • 2 tbsp. kosher salt
  • ½ cup flour
  • oil for frying

Directions

  1. Grate the vegetables and transfer to a large bowl. Add the eggs, salt, and flour. Mix well.
  2. Use a large frying pan. Heat oil over medium heat until it sizzles when you drop the batter into it.
  3. Use a ⅛ or ¼ cup measuring cup to measure the batter so that all your latkes will be the same size.
  4. Drop the mixture into the oil and gently flatten with the back of the measuring cup (or a spatula). Cook for 3-4 minutes on the first side, until it is crisp and golden. Flip and cook an addition 2-3 minutes on the second side. (Depending on the size and material of your pan, you may need to increase or decrease the frying time).
  5. Continue to fry in batches until all the batter has been fried.

Yields: 15-20 latkes