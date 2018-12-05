My two main tips for making latkes are:

1. Stick a small piece of carrot in the oil. The carrot absorbs the burnt taste the oil sometimes gets. When the carrot looks dark ad shriveled, take it out and replace with a new one.

2. To make the latkes a uniform size, use a cup measuring cup to scoop up the batter. The size doesn't matter as long as you use the same for all - I use 1/8, 1/4, or 1/3 depending on what size latkes I want.