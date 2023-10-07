Stuffed cabbage is traditional on Simchat Torah, but sometimes you just want the lazy version...

This version is savory, but if you're looking for a sweet one, you can add half a cup of brown sugar to this and that should do it.

Ingredients

  • 1 large onion
  • 2 tbsp. olive oil
  • 4 cloves garlic, crushed
  • 2 lb. ground beef
  • 2 lbs. cabbage, shredded
  • 1 (28-oz.) can diced tomatoes
  • 1 (15-oz.) can tomato sauce
  • 1 (6-oz.) can tomato paste
  • 3 cups water
  • 1 cup raw white rice
  • 1-2 tbsp. smoked paprika
  • Salt
  • Black pepper

Directions

  1. Cut the onion into quarter rounds. Heat oil over medium-high in a wide frying pan and sauté the onions with a generous sprinkle of salt until translucent—about 10 minutes. Add the crushed garlic. Cook 1-2 minutes until fragrant.
  2. Increase heat to high and brown the ground beef in small batches so the pan does not become overcrowded. As each batch is done, transfer it to a pot that is large enough to fit the rest of the ingredients.
  3. Once all the beef has been browned, add all the remaining ingredients to the pot. Mix so the ingredients are evenly distributed. Cover the pot and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer approximately one hour. Check to ensure the rice is completely cooked through before turning off the fire. Taste and add more salt and pepper if needed.

Serves: 10-12