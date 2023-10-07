Stuffed cabbage is traditional on Simchat Torah, but sometimes you just want the lazy version...
This version is savory, but if you're looking for a sweet one, you can add half a cup of brown sugar to this and that should do it.
Ingredients
- 1 large onion
- 2 tbsp. olive oil
- 4 cloves garlic, crushed
- 2 lb. ground beef
- 2 lbs. cabbage, shredded
- 1 (28-oz.) can diced tomatoes
- 1 (15-oz.) can tomato sauce
- 1 (6-oz.) can tomato paste
- 3 cups water
- 1 cup raw white rice
- 1-2 tbsp. smoked paprika
- Salt
- Black pepper
Directions
- Cut the onion into quarter rounds. Heat oil over medium-high in a wide frying pan and sauté the onions with a generous sprinkle of salt until translucent—about 10 minutes. Add the crushed garlic. Cook 1-2 minutes until fragrant.
- Increase heat to high and brown the ground beef in small batches so the pan does not become overcrowded. As each batch is done, transfer it to a pot that is large enough to fit the rest of the ingredients.
- Once all the beef has been browned, add all the remaining ingredients to the pot. Mix so the ingredients are evenly distributed. Cover the pot and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer approximately one hour. Check to ensure the rice is completely cooked through before turning off the fire. Taste and add more salt and pepper if needed.
Serves: 10-12
