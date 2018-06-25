Salad Ingredients
- 1 box (1 lb.) tri-color rotini pasta
- ⅔ cup frozen corn
- ⅔ cup frozen peas
- ½ red bell pepper, diced
- 2 scallions, finely sliced
- 1 cup chickpeas (seasoned or plain)
Dressing Ingredients
NOTE: You will need two quantities of this dressing, made separately
- ¼ cup olive oil
- ¼ cup white vinegar
- ¼ cup lemon juice
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- 1 tbsp. sugar
- 3 cloves garlic, crushed
- ¼ tsp. black pepper
Directions
- Make two batches of the dressing in two separate containers. Refrigerate one. Keep the other on hand.
- Cook the pasta, drain, don’t rinse, and immediately return to pot. Add the frozen corn and peas and one batch of the dressing. Mix so the pasta is coated, then cover with the lid for 10 minutes so that the residual heat steams the frozen vegetables.
- Uncover the pot, let the pasta cool. Add the red pepper, scallions, and chickpeas. Refrigerate.
- When you’re ready to serve the salad, pour the second batch of dressing over it and mix well. The pasta absorbs so much of the dressing that it really does need to be double-dressed for maximum flavor.
Serves: 8-10
