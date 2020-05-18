I know “the only lasagna recipe you’ll ever need” is a tall claim, but it has been unanimously voted best lasagna by everyone who’s tried it, including about 40 people last Shavuot, so I’m sticking with it.

It does have more steps than a lot of other recipes, so it’s not the recipe to choose when you’re in a hurry, but it's those extra steps that add stacks of flavor and make this so worthwhile.

A few tips: