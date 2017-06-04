The aromas that will waft through your house while cooking this Turkish Spiced Lamb dish are sublime.

Just look at this beautiful spices and you'll understand why:

You'll also use some sweet dried apricots and rich, salty pistachios.

This Turkish Spiced Lamb dish is also quick and easy to prepare, despite the slightly long ingredient list (mostly spices). And it freezes very well, with no noticeable difference in taste or texture after defrosting.

Serve it warm over hummus, with some tahini and Israeli salad on the side, and fresh pita or laffa of course.