The aromas that will waft through your house while cooking this Turkish Spiced Lamb dish are sublime.
Just look at this beautiful spices and you'll understand why:
You'll also use some sweet dried apricots and rich, salty pistachios.
This Turkish Spiced Lamb dish is also quick and easy to prepare, despite the slightly long ingredient list (mostly spices). And it freezes very well, with no noticeable difference in taste or texture after defrosting.
Serve it warm over hummus, with some tahini and Israeli salad on the side, and fresh pita or laffa of course.
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp. light olive oil
- 1 onion, finely diced
- 1 lb. ground lamb (or beef)
- 1 tsp. paprika
- 2 tsp. smoked paprika
- 1 tsp. ground cumin
- ½ tsp. ground ginger
- 1 tsp. ground allspice
- ½ tsp. ground coriander
- 5 dried apricots, sliced
- 2 tbsp. pistachios, chopped
- salt
- fresh parsley
Directions
- Fry the diced onion in the olive oil until golden.
- Add the lamb, in small amounts, browning well. When the lamb is cooked through, add the spices, and cook another couple of minutes. Mix through the sliced apricots, and salt to taste.
- Serve over hummus, with warm pita or laffa, and techina to drizzle over. Sprinkle with chopped pistachios and a few leaves fresh parsley just before serving.
Yields: 6 servings
