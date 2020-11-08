Lemon is my all-time favorite ingredient, and lately I've been on a bit of a parsley kick. Since lemon and parsley marry so well, these chicken kebab skewers are fragrant, herbaceous, fresh, and flavorful.
For best flavor, it's important to use fresh lemon, fresh parsley, and fresh garlic. Bottled lemon juice won't cut it.
You can cook these on an outdoor grill, indoor grill pan, or even just in the oven. I've given directions for all.
Ingredients
- 2 lb. chicken breast, cubed
- 2½ cups flat-leaf parsley (approximately 25 grams)
- ⅓ cup fresh lemon juice
- 6 tbsp. olive oil
- 3 large garlic cloves, crushed
- 2 tbsp. honey
- zest of 2 lemons
- 2 tsp. kosher salt
Directions
- Cut the chicken into cubes and place in a bowl or container.
- Blitz the rest of the ingredients together in a blender or food processor. Pour over the chicken. Mix so that the marinade reaches all the chicken.
- Marinate the chicken for a few hours, or overnight.
- Thread the chicken onto wooden skewers. Optional: intersperse the chicken with chunks of onion or other vegetables. I used onion.
- Cook skewers on the barbecue until chicken is cooked through but tender.
- To cook indoors, pre-heat the oven to 500°F. Heat a grill pan over high heat for 4-5 minutes. Place the chicken skewers on the pan and grill for 2-3 minutes, then flip and grill for another 2 minutes. Transfer pan to the oven and cook for another 5 minutes. If you don't have a grill pan, you can still make these. Place the chicken skewers on a real baking sheet and bake at 500°F for 10-12 minutes.
Yields: 10 kebabs
