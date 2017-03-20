This soup is so hearty and great if you are having a crowd on a cold day. I put regular dried black beans in and they were fully cooked within 2 hours.
Ingredients:
- 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
- 4 chicken bottoms, thighs and legs attached with skin and bones
- 2 onions, peeled and chopped
- 2 carrots, peeled and chopped
- 4 celery, chopped
- 1 sweet potato, peeled and chopped
- 2 tablespoons fresh ginger, peeled and diced
- 1 ½ cups black beans
- 8 cloves garlic, peeled and roughly chopped
- 3 cans crushed tomatoes
- 2 cans corn, strained
- 1 tablespoon curry powder
- 1 tablespoon garam masala spice blend
- 1 tablespoon salt, pink himalayan
- 1 cup fresh basil, stems removed and chopped
Directions:
- Place a large pot on the stove. Add the olive oil and heat over a high flame.
- Add the chicken and cook for 4 minutes.
- Add the onions and give a good mix using a wooden spoon. Leave for 3 more minutes.
- Add the rest of the ingredients and mix well.
- Add 5 cups of water and cook on medium for at least two hours (ideally for six). Add salt to taste.
Notes and Tips:
The longer you simmer the soup, the thicker and more flavorful it will be.
Serve with Garlic Pita Wedges.
Join the Discussion