This soup is so hearty and great if you are having a crowd on a cold day. I put regular dried black beans in and they were fully cooked within 2 hours.

Ingredients:

  • 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
  • 4 chicken bottoms, thighs and legs attached with skin and bones
  • 2 onions, peeled and chopped
  • 2 carrots, peeled and chopped
  • 4 celery, chopped
  • 1 sweet potato, peeled and chopped
  • 2 tablespoons fresh ginger, peeled and diced
  • 1 ½ cups black beans
  • 8 cloves garlic, peeled and roughly chopped
  • 3 cans crushed tomatoes
  • 2 cans corn, strained
  • 1 tablespoon curry powder
  • 1 tablespoon garam masala spice blend
  • 1 tablespoon salt, pink himalayan
  • 1 cup fresh basil, stems removed and chopped

Directions:

  1. Place a large pot on the stove. Add the olive oil and heat over a high flame.
  2. Add the chicken and cook for 4 minutes.
  3. Add the onions and give a good mix using a wooden spoon. Leave for 3 more minutes.
  4. Add the rest of the ingredients and mix well.
  5. Add 5 cups of water and cook on medium for at least two hours (ideally for six). Add salt to taste.

Notes and Tips:

The longer you simmer the soup, the thicker and more flavorful it will be.

Serve with Garlic Pita Wedges.