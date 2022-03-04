Yield: serves 6-8
Plan
Elephant garlic falls somewhere between a leek and an onion. While not actually garlic it gives a light, mild flavor that makes this soup perfect every time. This soup is delicious and creamy and may be made pareve by using soy milk or pareve cream. Freezes well.
Soup
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 large onion, diced
- 12 cups water
- 3-4 large potatoes, peeled and cut into chunks
- 8-10 cloves elephant garlic, peeled
- 1 tablespoon flour
- 1 cup milk
- salt and pepper to taste
- green onions, cleaned and checked, chopped (for garnish)
- sour cream (for garnish)
Prepare
- In a large stockpot, heat oil over medium-high heat.
- Add onion and cook until soft.
- Add water, potatoes and garlic and bring to a boil. Simmer for 1 hour, partially covered.
- Blend soup with an immersion blender.
- Combine flour and milk in a separate bowl and blend until smooth. Add to soup.
- Season and continue cooking, partially covered, for 5 minutes before serving.
Plate
This soup is great served with chopped green onions or a dollop of sour cream. I like to serve it as a first course for Shavuot.
