Yield: serves 6-8

Plan

Elephant garlic falls somewhere between a leek and an onion. While not actually garlic it gives a light, mild flavor that makes this soup perfect every time. This soup is delicious and creamy and may be made pareve by using soy milk or pareve cream. Freezes well.

Soup

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 large onion, diced
  • 12 cups water
  • 3-4 large potatoes, peeled and cut into chunks
  • 8-10 cloves elephant garlic, peeled
  • 1 tablespoon flour
  • 1 cup milk
  • salt and pepper to taste
  • green onions, cleaned and checked, chopped (for garnish)
  • sour cream (for garnish)

Prepare

  1. In a large stockpot, heat oil over medium-high heat.
  2. Add onion and cook until soft.
  3. Add water, potatoes and garlic and bring to a boil. Simmer for 1 hour, partially covered.
  4. Blend soup with an immersion blender.
  5. Combine flour and milk in a separate bowl and blend until smooth. Add to soup.
  6. Season and continue cooking, partially covered, for 5 minutes before serving.

Plate

This soup is great served with chopped green onions or a dollop of sour cream. I like to serve it as a first course for Shavuot.