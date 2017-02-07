Traditionally we celebrate Tu B'Shevat by eating fruit, specifically the seven fruits of Israel, including grapes, figs, pomegranates, olives and dates.

Of course you can eat the fruit plain, but you can also have fun with it—like I did when I made this two-toned chocolate bark with fruit and nuts. It’s easy, delicious and eye-catching. Best of all, you can easily adjust it to suit your taste—just use whichever fruit and nuts you enjoy eating.

For Tu B’Shevat, you can use figs, dates, raisins and pomegranate seeds (fresh or dried). You can also use any other dried fruit, nuts and seeds. As you can see, I used a variety.

In terms of chocolate, it’s important to use good quality chocolate. The type you would eat, not baking chocolate. The best way to melt it is over a double boiler. You can make one yourself with a small pot and a bowl, like this:

Place the chocolate in the bowl and about an inch of water in the pot. Put the pot over the fire and the bowl over the pot. As the water heats, the steam will gently melt the chocolate.

Then follow the assembly instructions below, and enjoy!