Traditionally we celebrate Tu B'Shevat by eating fruit, specifically the seven fruits of Israel, including grapes, figs, pomegranates, olives and dates.
Of course you can eat the fruit plain, but you can also have fun with it—like I did when I made this two-toned chocolate bark with fruit and nuts. It’s easy, delicious and eye-catching. Best of all, you can easily adjust it to suit your taste—just use whichever fruit and nuts you enjoy eating.
For Tu B’Shevat, you can use figs, dates, raisins and pomegranate seeds (fresh or dried). You can also use any other dried fruit, nuts and seeds. As you can see, I used a variety.
In terms of chocolate, it’s important to use good quality chocolate. The type you would eat, not baking chocolate. The best way to melt it is over a double boiler. You can make one yourself with a small pot and a bowl, like this:
Place the chocolate in the bowl and about an inch of water in the pot. Put the pot over the fire and the bowl over the pot. As the water heats, the steam will gently melt the chocolate.
Then follow the assembly instructions below, and enjoy!
Ingredients:
- 200 grams (7 oz) good quality dark chocolate
- 200 grams (7 oz) good quality white chocolate
- Assorted dried fruit and nuts (approximately one cup each)
- Sea salt (optional)
Directions:
- Line a 11″×17″ cookie sheet pan with parchment paper.
- Choose which dried fruit and nuts you will use, and chop them into medium-small pieces. Set aside.
- Melt the dark chocolate over a double boiler. When the chocolate is fully melted, spread it over the parchment paper. Freeze for approximately 10 minutes, until chocolate is firm.
- Melt the white chocolate over a double boiler. Spread the white chocolate over the dark chocolate and immediately sprinkle the fruit and nuts over it, before the chocolate sets. (Note: Some white chocolate doesn’t melt well—usually the lower-quality stuff. If you’re having that problem, try adding a tablespoon of coconut oil. It often helps.)
- Optional: sprinkle some sea salt over the bark to provide a contrasting flavor which will heighten the taste.
- Freeze for 1–2 hours, then break into jagged pieces. Store in an airtight container in a cool, dry place. (If your kitchen is very warm, or if it’s summer, store in an airtight container in the fridge or freezer.)
