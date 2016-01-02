Grilling on a cedar plank is a simple way to cook and serve salmon, infusing it with a subtle smokiness. Strawberries make a perfect counterpoint to the salsa’s chili pepper. The plank keeps the fish warm while serving.
You will need:
- 1 or 2 untreated cedar planks (about 12 x 7-inches)
Salsa Ingredients:
- 2 cups diced strawberries
- 1/3 cup diced red onion
- 2 Tbsp. chopped fresh mint or basil
- 1 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
- juice of 1 lime (about 2 Tbsp.)
- 1 serrano or jalapeño chili pepper, finely diced (remove seeds first for less heat)
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- ¼ tsp. black pepper
Fish Ingredients:
- 4-6 salmon fillets (about 6 oz/180 g each)
- 1-2 Tbsp. olive oil
- kosher salt
- freshly ground black pepper
Instructions
- Soak 1 or 2 cedar planks in cold water for at least 1 hour. Top planks with two or three unopened cans to keep them submerged while soaking.
- Salsa: In a medium bowl, stir together strawberries, onion, mint, oil, lime juice, chili pepper, salt, and pepper. Cover and refrigerate.
- Fish: Preheat grill to medium-high. Remove plank(s) from water and place on hot grate over indirect heat for 6-8 minutes, until hot. Using tongs, carefully turn plank(s) over and place salmon fillets on top. Brush fillets with oil; season with salt and pepper.
- Cover grill and cook for 12-15 minutes or until salmon flakes when lightly pressed with a fork. It’s not necessary to turn the salmon.
- Remove from grill and spoon salsa over the salmon. Serve salmon directly from the plank(s).
Yields: 4-6 servings
Norene’s Notes:
Oven Method: Place soaked planks onto a baking sheet. Top with salmon; brush fish with oil and season with salt and pepper. Bake in a preheated 425°F oven for 12-15 minutes. As the water evaporates from the plank(s), steam will be released, keeping the fish moist and aromatic.
