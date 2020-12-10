With eight nights of Chanukah, there's no shortage of opportunities to try new recipes. Once you've given the traditional ones a try, branch out and try something different. Click on any of the pictures below to be redirected to the recipe.

1. Traditional Potato Latkes Is it Chanukah without ’em?

But if you’re ready for variety, add some color and flavor with these:

2. Vegetable Latkes (Zucchini, Carrot, Potato, Spinach)

3. Beet Latkes Stuffed with Goat Cheese

4. Crispy Carrot Parsnip Latkes

5. Zucchini-Cheese Latkes

6. Pastrami Potato Latkes with Horseradish Sauce

7. Traditional Sufganiyot (Jelly Doughnuts) Soft and fluffy sufganiyot are a traditional Chanukah treat, and there’s nothing like homemade…

But there are plenty of other varieties too:

8. Bite-Size Doughnuts with Feta, Honey, and Pistachios

9. Fill ‘em with Homemade Cranberry Filling

10. Cinnamon Sugar Doughnut Holes with a Hint of Citrus

11. Glazes Galore (How to Decorate Like a Pro) If you’re sick of latkes and doughnuts (and who can blame you), you can use a single dreidel-shaped cookie cutter in numerous ways to make your meals Chanukah-themed:

12. Colorful Chanukah “Paint Splatter” Cookies

13. Dreidel-Shaped Ravioli (filled with ricotta)

14. Seasonal Soup Toppers (and a very easy soup recipe)

15. Dreidel-Shaped Wontons

There’s always fried cheese for the win…

16. Fried Mozzarella Sticks

And lastly, the pièce de résistance…

17. Chanukah Party Surprise Cake When you cut this cake open, the shiny chocolate coins come spilling out…a wonderful end to any Chanukah party.