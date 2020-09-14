Many of these recipes make large amounts, and many of us will be alone or with much smaller groups of people than usual this Rosh Hashanah. Some of these recipes will not be practical for you this year, but you may choose to make some and either make a half or quarter recipe, or make the full recipe but freeze in smaller quantities to be used throughout the rest of the month of holidays. Most types of meat freeze well. Definitely roast or brisket. Cakes, cookies, and most desserts freeze well too. Chicken and vegetable dishes are usually better when they have not been frozen. If you have more specific questions, feel free to drop a note in the comments and I'll do my best to help. Shanah Tova!

1. Round Challah with Sweet Crumb Topping It’s traditional to use round challahs for Rosh Hashanah, to represent the cycle of life. It’s also customary to eat sweet foods at this time, to symbolize our desire for a sweet year ahead, hence the raisins and sweet crumb topping.

4. Apple-Mint Salad with Lime Vinaigrette Add something refreshing to the mix that celebrates apples—one of the traditional Rosh Hashanah foods. You could also add a cup of pomegranate seeds to this recipe for the holiday.

5. Traditional Rosh Hashanah Tzimmes On Rosh Hashanah, we try to eat sweet foods to symbolize our wish for a good, sweet year ahead. It is also customary to eat foods whose names in the vernacular allude to blessing and prosperity, and the Yiddish word for carrot, meren, also means “to multiply.”

7. Ginger-Infused Roasted Carrot Soup Not a big tzimmes fan? Prefer something less sweet? That doesn’t mean doing away with the carrots altogether. Try one of these:

10. Braised, Charred Leeks Not a carrot, but leeks are an oft-underappreciated allium that we celebrate on Rosh Hashanah.

11. Melt-In-Your-Mouth Brisket Brisket has become synonymous with Rosh Hashanah, and this is one of the most popular recipes I’ve ever shared, so give it a go.

14. Pomegranate Braised Brisket From the new and very popular Peas, Love, Carrots cookbook!

16. Tzimmes-Smothered Chicken If you prefer chicken, try this one-pan dish that has you covered for both chicken and tzimmes. It’s a win-win! (Also, it tastes good.)

19. Sweet Brown Rice Kugel Similar to rice pudding, but a little more solid so you can cut it into pieces. (Ok, it’s not technically a noodle kugel, but I’m going to leave it here anyway.)

22. Fennel Citrus Salad A couple more salads. You may need to substitute some ingredients to fit with your Rosh Hashanah customs. Vinegars can generally be replaced with lemon juice (balsamic, not as much), and nuts can usually be omitted or replaced with sunflower or pumpkin seeds.

23. Simanim Salad A salad incorporating many of the symbolic Rosh Hashanah foods.

25. Apple and Honey Tart Dessert, dessert, dessert! This is probably the easiest dessert on the list.