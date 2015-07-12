What’s summer without frozen desserts, like ice cream, sorbet or popsicles? These blueberry and Greek yogurt popsicles are deliciously cold, refreshing, and healthier than most store-bought varieties. They’re also incredibly easy to make.

If you don’t like blueberries, or they’re not in season where you live, you can replace them with pretty much any other kind of berry. Pomegranate seeds would work well too.

Simply cook the blueberries with the sugar, salt and lemon juice until they are nice and syrupy, and let the mixture cool to room temperature.

Layer the yogurt and blueberry mixture in the popsicle molds. You could also blend the yogurt and blueberry mixture together and use that to fill the molds, if you prefer.

I made 10 popsicles, but if you use smaller molds, you can definitely make more with this amount.

Put the molds in the freezer overnight until the popsicles are frozen through. Run warm water over the outside and gently ease the popsicles out of the mold. Eat and enjoy!