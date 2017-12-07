Oh Linzer tarts, how beautiful art thou . . .

I love these pretty little things, but because they are more work than your typical cookie, I was waiting for an official occasion to make them.

During the spring we celebrate Lag BaOmer, a festive day on the Jewish calendar. The Talmud relates that in the weeks between the Jewish holidays of Passover and Shavuot, a plague raged amongst the disciples of the great sage Rabbi Akiva, because they did not act respectfully towards each other. This period, called Sefirat HaOmer, is observed as a period of mourning. On Lag BaOmer the deaths ceased, so Lag BaOmer also carries the theme of the imperative to love and respect one’s fellow (ahavat yisrael).

The heart-shaped red centers on these tarts are a good reminder of the importance of showing love, kindness and respect to those around us—even those we disagree with.

These are not your easy 10-minute cookie, but they are definitely doable. For the full recipe, scroll down, but here are some tips that should make it easier:

For easiest and cleanest rolling, roll the dough between two sheets of parchment paper, and dip your cookie cutter into flour between every few cookies.

Cut your shapes and transfer the cookies to a parchment paper–lined pan, then cut out the centers once they’re already on the baking pan. If you cut out the centers first, the dough will be much harder to pick up and transfer to the pan.

Save the cut-out centers for tiny bite-size cookies. Bake them in a separate pan, because they require less oven time than the full-size cookies.

Refrigerate your trays of cookies for 10–15 minutes before putting them in the oven. These round cookies were refrigerated, and they kept their shape perfectly.

These cookies were not refrigerated. As you can see, they spread, almost completely closing up the cut-out centers.

But, if you forget to refrigerate them, don’t despair. They are salvageable. While the cookies are still warm, take the same cookie cutter you originally used for the center and cut it out again. It won’t look exactly the same, but it's pretty close, as you can see:

Dust the tops of the cookies with confectioner’s sugar before you assemble them. If you wait until they’re filled and closed, the sugar will land on the jam center, and you won’t see the color peeking through.

When you’re assembling the cookies, don’t put the jam on all the cookies and then put the tops on all the cookies. Work in small groups. Spread jam on 3–4 cookies, then cover those before moving on to the next. You don’t want the jam to set before you get a chance to put the tops on.

You can eat the cookies immediately, but if you let them sit for a day or two, they will taste better.

I think that pretty much covers it.

Oh, one more—a cookie cutter with scalloped edges will give you an elegant look without any extra effort on your part.