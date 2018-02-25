Wondering why hamantaschen are traditional Purim fare? The reasons and symbolism are abundant. Check out The History and Meaning of Hamantaschen.
Today I’ve got a great roundup of sweet hamantaschen, traditional and nontraditional. Choose some to make, or come up with your own combinations. But if you’re sharing your hamantaschen with others, be sure to let them know if they’re dairy so they don’t accidentally serve them at a meat meal.
1. Traditional Poppy Seed Mohn Hamantaschen
While it’s fun to experiment, there’s nothing like tradition. And does it get more traditional than poppyseed hamantaschen?!
2. Salted Caramel Hamantaschen
Love caramel? Then this is the hamantasch for you.
3. Chocolate-Dipped Cream Cheese Hamantaschen
Elegant and delicious!
4. Gluten Free Triple Chocolate Hamantaschen
Chocolate dough, chocolate filling and chocolate drizzle. Need I say more? And to top it all off, they are grain-free, gluten-free and dairy-free!
5. Apple Pie Hamantaschen
These are not just regular hamantaschen with apple filling. This is pie-crust dough with real apple-pie filling. Full disclosure—this is definitely more work than making regular hamantaschen, and is for the more experienced baker. The dough is fragile, and you need to be very careful and precise.
6. Lemon-Poppy Seed Hamantaschen
Or you can turn them inside out, and make this version, where the poppy seeds are folded through the dough, and the filling is a tart lemon curd.
7. Classic Lekvar (Prune Butter) Hamantaschen
8. Crunchy Granola Hamantaschen
The crunchiest!
9. Vanilla Bean Hamantaschen
10. Gluten-Free Hamantaschen
Find out how else you can make Purim inclusive.
11. Chocolate-Filled Funfetti Hamantaschen
Want to share your hamantasch recipe with us? Please do! Contact us here.
Happy Purim!
Miriam strikes again, this time before Purim. The closest thing I'll get to a hamentash is by listening to the Yachneh Dvosheh song on Youtube. Ahhh, for meina kinder yor'n in the Bronx where my mom baked up dozens of delicious hamentash'n, not only for us, but for all the kids who wanted to eat them. Brava Miriam. I'm drooling over my keyboard. Freilach'n Purim to you.
I have a nephew who lives in Thailand