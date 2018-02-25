Wondering why hamantaschen are traditional Purim fare? The reasons and symbolism are abundant. Check out The History and Meaning of Hamantaschen.

Today I’ve got a great roundup of sweet hamantaschen, traditional and nontraditional. Choose some to make, or come up with your own combinations. But if you’re sharing your hamantaschen with others, be sure to let them know if they’re dairy so they don’t accidentally serve them at a meat meal.

1. Traditional Poppy Seed Mohn Hamantaschen

While it’s fun to experiment, there’s nothing like tradition. And does it get more traditional than poppyseed hamantaschen?!



2. Salted Caramel Hamantaschen

Love caramel? Then this is the hamantasch for you.



3. Chocolate-Dipped Cream Cheese Hamantaschen

Elegant and delicious!



4. Gluten Free Triple Chocolate Hamantaschen

Chocolate dough, chocolate filling and chocolate drizzle. Need I say more? And to top it all off, they are grain-free, gluten-free and dairy-free!



5. Apple Pie Hamantaschen

These are not just regular hamantaschen with apple filling. This is pie-crust dough with real apple-pie filling. Full disclosure—this is definitely more work than making regular hamantaschen, and is for the more experienced baker. The dough is fragile, and you need to be very careful and precise.



6. Lemon-Poppy Seed Hamantaschen

Or you can turn them inside out, and make this version, where the poppy seeds are folded through the dough, and the filling is a tart lemon curd.



7. Classic Lekvar (Prune Butter) Hamantaschen



8. Crunchy Granola Hamantaschen

The crunchiest!



9. Vanilla Bean Hamantaschen



10. Gluten-Free Hamantaschen

Find out how else you can make Purim inclusive.



11. Chocolate-Filled Funfetti Hamantaschen



Want to share your hamantasch recipe with us? Please do! Contact us here.

Happy Purim!