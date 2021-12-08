Noodle kugel is a staple at many an Ashkenazi Shabbat table. Some prefer the sweet raisin kugel, but I prefer a savory onion one.

Kugel is one of those words that doesn’t really have a good English translation. It's not quite a casserole, or a pudding, but those are probably the closest descriptions.

Traditionally kugels were fried, and since most frying pans are circular, the kugels came out round, which is where the name comes from. Kugel means “round”/“circular.”

Nowadays, kugels are typically baked in square or rectangular pans.

This recipe is not complicated, but it does involve quite a few dishes. You'll need a pot to cook the noodles, a frying pan for the onions and a baking dish. Like everything, it comes out better if you bake it in a real pan, but it also works in disposable if you're short on time.

Dice and sauté the onions over a low flame until caramelized. The more you cook them down, the better the kugel will taste. Boil the noodles and mix them with the rest of the ingredients. Pour the mixture into a greased pan.

Bake the kugel until the top is golden brown, approximately 50 minutes. (Baking time does vary a bit depending on which kind of pan you use). The kugel can easily be reheated later, or served at room temperature.

Cut into squares and enjoy!