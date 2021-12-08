Noodle kugel is a staple at many an Ashkenazi Shabbat table. Some prefer the sweet raisin kugel, but I prefer a savory onion one.
Kugel is one of those words that doesn’t really have a good English translation. It's not quite a casserole, or a pudding, but those are probably the closest descriptions.
Traditionally kugels were fried, and since most frying pans are circular, the kugels came out round, which is where the name comes from. Kugel means “round”/“circular.”
Nowadays, kugels are typically baked in square or rectangular pans.
This recipe is not complicated, but it does involve quite a few dishes. You'll need a pot to cook the noodles, a frying pan for the onions and a baking dish. Like everything, it comes out better if you bake it in a real pan, but it also works in disposable if you're short on time.
Dice and sauté the onions over a low flame until caramelized. The more you cook them down, the better the kugel will taste. Boil the noodles and mix them with the rest of the ingredients. Pour the mixture into a greased pan.
Bake the kugel until the top is golden brown, approximately 50 minutes. (Baking time does vary a bit depending on which kind of pan you use). The kugel can easily be reheated later, or served at room temperature.
Cut into squares and enjoy!
Ingredients
- 10 oz. medium egg noodles
- 1 very large Spanish onion (or 2 medium)
- 1/3 cup oil
- 3 tsp. kosher salt, divided
- 3 eggs
Directions
- Dice the onion and sauté it in the oil and 1 tsp. salt over a low flame until caramelized.
- Cook and drain the noodles.
- Pour the onions, and the oil they were fried in, into the noodles. Add the eggs and the rest of the salt (taste and add more salt if desired).
- Pour mixture into a greased pan. You can use a 9x9 square pan for a taller kugel, or a 9x13 for a thinner one.
- Bake on 375°F for 50 minutes, until top is golden brown.
