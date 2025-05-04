Just in case you’re not all cooked out yet, here’s yet another traditional holiday dish. Stuffed cabbage, also called cholopchkes, is a Simchat Torah classic.

Don’t be fooled by its reputation—stuffed cabbage is really not that hard to make.

Looking for the taste without all the work? Make my Unstuffed Cabbage Rolls or Cabbage Roll Soup instead. For a healthier version, try my Savory Stuffed Cabbage Rolls.