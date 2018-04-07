Ingredients:

  • 4 (6 ounce) tilapia fillets
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 3/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1 teaspoon dried basil
  • 2 tablespoons crushed garlic
  • 1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley leaves, divided
  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 1/2 cup (1 stick) margarine or butter
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice or juice from 1 medium lemon
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 375°F.
  2. Wash tilapia and pat dry. Place in a greased 13x9x2- inch baking dish.
  3. Mix kosher salt, ground black pepper, oregano, basil, garlic and ¼ cup chopped parsley in a small bowl. Brush tilapia with olive oil; sprinkle evenly with spice mixture. Bake 20 minutes.
  4. Melt butter or margarine in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add lemon juice, garlic powder and salt. Stir well.
  5. Remove from heat; add remaining tablespoon chopped parsley and stir to incorporate. Pour over warm tilapia.

Yield: 4 Servings