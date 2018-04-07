Ingredients:
- 4 (6 ounce) tilapia fillets
- 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 3/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1 teaspoon dried basil
- 2 tablespoons crushed garlic
- 1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley leaves, divided
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 1/2 cup (1 stick) margarine or butter
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice or juice from 1 medium lemon
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375°F.
- Wash tilapia and pat dry. Place in a greased 13x9x2- inch baking dish.
- Mix kosher salt, ground black pepper, oregano, basil, garlic and ¼ cup chopped parsley in a small bowl. Brush tilapia with olive oil; sprinkle evenly with spice mixture. Bake 20 minutes.
- Melt butter or margarine in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add lemon juice, garlic powder and salt. Stir well.
- Remove from heat; add remaining tablespoon chopped parsley and stir to incorporate. Pour over warm tilapia.
Yield: 4 Servings
Substitute for Tilapia You could try orange roughy or Murry cod, which is becoming more available again as it is now farm raised. Any edible white fish such as bass, cod, or sole work well as a substitute.