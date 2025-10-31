In Parshat Vayera, Abraham is sitting at the entryway of his tent when he spots three dusty travelers who turn out to be angels. He invites them inside and takes care of them generously. The verse describes his haste, care, and personal attention to every aspect of the meal he offers them: I will take a morsel of bread, and sustain your hearts …

And Abraham hastened to the tent to Sarah, and he said, “Hasten three se’ah of meal [and] fine flour; knead and make cakes.” And to the cattle did Abraham run, and he took a calf, tender and good, and he gave it to the youth, and he hastened to prepare it. And he took cream and milk and the calf that he had prepared, and he placed [them] before them, and he was standing over them under the tree, and they ate. While the verse lists a simple menu of bread, milk, cream, and veal, the commentators uncover layers of meaning behind these details. Let’s explore some of their fascinating insights into this seemingly simple meal.

Bread Abraham ran to Sarah and asked her to bake cakes from “three se’ahs of fine flour,” which seems like a lot for a meal for just three people. Why so much? Some explain that Abraham did not actually intend for that amount to be served, but asked Sarah to bake that quantity because bread bakes best when the oven is full—and his oven could hold precisely that quantity. Nevertheless, according to one opinion in the Midrash, Sarah actually prepared three se’ahs for each guest, for a total of nine se’ah: Rabbi Evyatar said: She baked nine se’ah—three for cakes, three for dumplings, and three for various pastries. The Sages, however, say there were three se’ah in total—one for cakes, one for dumplings, and one for pastries. Rabbeinu Bachya was of the opinion that Sarah baked three loaves of one se’ah each. Still others are of the opinion that she actually baked matzot since it was the onset of Passover. Flour or Meal? Notably, the verse uses two words, “meal” (קֶמַח, kemach) and “fine flour” (סֹלֶת, solet). Which one was it? Rashi, citing the Talmud, explains that solet (the choicest finely sifted flour) was for baking the cakes or bread, while the coarser kemach was placed on top of the boiling pot to absorb scum and impurities. Was It Served? Interestingly, when the food was finally served, bread is not mentioned – Abraham served cream, milk, and meat, but no bread. The sages notice this omission and offer a somewhat surprising explanation: Sarah unexpectedly menstruated that day (as a sign her childbearing ability was returning). Since Abraham was extremely scrupulous concerning any ritual impurities, he refrained from serving it. According to others, the bread was served, but it is not mentioned again because every meal is served with bread. Others write that while the fresh bread she had just baked was not served because she began menstruating, other bread was indeed served.

A Tender and Good Calf The verse later tells us that Abraham took “a calf, tender and good.” Rashi explains that he actually chose three separate animals, intending to serve his guests three tongues seasoned with mustard—a delicacy fit for kings and ministers. The tongue was chosen because it is considered the most refined cut of meat, soft and flavorful. Some add that Abraham selected it because it cooks quickly and can be prepared immediately without having to flay the entire animal. Out of respect, he served each guest a whole tongue, since it would be improper for important visitors to share a single portion. Others see an additional nuance: most parts of an animal come in pairs—two shoulders, two thighs—but the tongue is unique and singular, symbolizing the special honor he showed his guests. A few commentators, however, read the verse more simply: Abraham took only one calf, as the plain wording suggests—“a calf, tender and good”—a young, tender animal chosen so that it would cook quickly and be served fresh.

Were Meat and Dairy Served Together? The Torah tells us that Abraham served his guests cream, milk, and the calf he had prepared. This naturally raises the question: Did he serve dairy and meat together? A few suggest that since Abraham considered his visitors to be ordinary descendants of Noah, he had no issue serving them milk and meat, since they were not bound by later Torah prohibitions. Yet most classical commentaries emphasize that Abraham, who was known to observe G‑d’s commandments even before they were given, would not have mixed them. Some commentators understand that Abraham simply set out several dishes, allowing his guests to eat whatever they wished. Others recognize in the verse a careful sequence: the dairy foods were served first, followed later by the meat. Since Abraham hurried to bring them something immediately, it made sense to start with the milk and cream that were already available, while the calf was still being prepared. Note that Abraham “stood over them” while they ate. What was he doing? Ensuring that the milk was not mixed with meat. Others suggest that the calf was created by Abraham using the Sefer Yetzira and therefore was not considered actual meat.