In the vast night sky, stars twinkle like diamonds scattered across the dark canvas of the universe.

But what does it truly mean to be a star?

In English, the word “star” carries two meanings:

The celestial bodies that shine above us. Individuals who shine in society: celebrities, athletes, performers.

Both meanings suggest brilliance, visibility, and influence, but if you actually think about it, the stars don’t appear that bright to us. The sun, which is our closest star, dominates our world with its light and warmth. But when we hear “star,” we don’t typically think of the sun; we think of faint, distant twinkles.

So why do we associate stars with greatness?

This question connects to the famous promise G‑d made to Abraham: that his descendants would be “like the stars in the sky.” On the surface, this refers to quantity—a vast, innumerable people. But there’s a deeper layer. Stars may appear small from our perspective, but in reality, many are far larger than our sun. Their greatness is concealed by distance. This teaches us something profound: true greatness isn’t always immediately visible. It may be quiet, even hidden, but that doesn’t make it less immense.

The Hebrew word for star, kochav (כוכב), holds deep spiritual meaning. In a 1991 talk, the Rebbe revealed a remarkable insight into this word and its connection to Jewish identity.

The prophecy of Balaam—originally intended as a curse but transformed into a blessing—promises, “A star shall shine forth from Jacob.” The Jerusalem Talmud offers two interpretations of this verse.

The star refers to Moshiach , the Ultimate Redeemer, who will usher in an era of peace and Divine awareness. The star refers to every Jew.

At first glance, these seem like two disparate ideas. But, based on a teaching of the early Chassidic master, Rabbi Menachem Nochum of Chernobyl, we arrive at a powerful reconciliation: These are not two different explanations; they are one and the same.

How so?

Every Jew carries a spark of Moshiach. The star that shines from Jacob is not only the Future Redeemer, it is also the Divine potential within each of us. The Rebbe emphasized this idea throughout his teachings: that each Jew is a kochav, a star, capable of illuminating the world with Torah, mitzvahs, and Divine truth.