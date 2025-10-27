In the vast night sky, stars twinkle like diamonds scattered across the dark canvas of the universe.
But what does it truly mean to be a star?
In English, the word “star” carries two meanings:
- The celestial bodies that shine above us.
- Individuals who shine in society: celebrities, athletes, performers.
Both meanings suggest brilliance, visibility, and influence, but if you actually think about it, the stars don’t appear that bright to us. The sun, which is our closest star, dominates our world with its light and warmth. But when we hear “star,” we don’t typically think of the sun; we think of faint, distant twinkles.
So why do we associate stars with greatness?
This question connects to the famous promise G‑d made to Abraham: that his descendants would be “like the stars in the sky.”1 On the surface, this refers to quantity—a vast, innumerable people. But there’s a deeper layer. Stars may appear small from our perspective, but in reality, many are far larger than our sun. Their greatness is concealed by distance. This teaches us something profound: true greatness isn’t always immediately visible. It may be quiet, even hidden, but that doesn’t make it less immense.
The Hebrew word for star, kochav (כוכב), holds deep spiritual meaning. In a 1991 talk, the Rebbe revealed a remarkable insight into this word and its connection to Jewish identity.2
The prophecy of Balaam—originally intended as a curse but transformed into a blessing—promises, “A star shall shine forth from Jacob.”3 The Jerusalem Talmud offers two interpretations of this verse.
- The star refers to Moshiach, the Ultimate Redeemer, who will usher in an era of peace and Divine awareness.
- The star refers to every Jew.
At first glance, these seem like two disparate ideas. But, based on a teaching of the early Chassidic master, Rabbi Menachem Nochum of Chernobyl, we arrive at a powerful reconciliation: These are not two different explanations; they are one and the same.4
How so?
Every Jew carries a spark of Moshiach. The star that shines from Jacob is not only the Future Redeemer, it is also the Divine potential within each of us. The Rebbe emphasized this idea throughout his teachings: that each Jew is a kochav, a star, capable of illuminating the world with Torah, mitzvahs, and Divine truth.
The Kabbalistic Meaning of “Kochav”
The Hebrew word kochav is made up of four letters: כ (Chaf), ו (Vav), כ (Chaf), and ב (Bet), whose numeric values are: Chaf = 20, Vav = 6, and Bet = 2.
The first two letters — Chaf and Vav — total 26, which is the numeric value of the Divine Name (Yud-Hey-Vav-Hey). This represents G‑d’s presence in the world, past, present, and future.
The second pair — Chaf and Bet — total 22, corresponding to the 22 letters of the Hebrew alphabet. These letters are the building blocks of creation. Chassidic masters explain that G‑d created the world through speech, i.e., through the holy letters of the Aleph-Bet. Creation is not random; it is a Divine expression through the language of the Torah and the 22 holy letters.
|ב
|כ
|ו
|כ
|2
|20
|6
|20
|22 letters of the Hebrew alphabet
|26, the value of G‑d’s name
Our Mission: Revealing the Divine in the World
So what is a kochav, a star? It is a symbol of our mission. It represents the fusion of Divine Presence (26) and the medium of creation (22). A star, a kochav, is someone who reveals how G‑d creates and sustains the world through Torah and the Hebrew letters.
The ultimate goal of Judaism is to recognize that everything in the world is one with G‑d, and that there is no existence outside of Him. Every mitzvah we do brings this truth to light. When we do mitzvahs and reveal the Divine, we become true stars, kochavim.
Embracing Your Stardom
This is the essence of Moshiach: a world where everything is seen as an expression of G‑dliness. When we perceive the world through this lens—that all existence is unified with G‑d and nothing is separate from Him—we begin to live in a Moshiach reality.
How can we make this happen? Consider your own role in revealing the Divine. How can you shine your light and inspire others? What mitzvahs can you do today to bring joy, kindness, and holiness to those around you?
Every mitzvah we perform is an opportunity to reveal the divine. By doing so, we become co-creators with God, partnering with Him to bring light and redemption to the world.
Each and every one of us has the potential to shine brightly — not just as a distant twinkle, but as a radiant force of transformation. We are not just observers of the stars. We are the stars.
In the words of the Hayom Yom:
The Jewish people are compared to the stars twinkling in the high heavens. By their light, even he who walks in the darkness of night shall not blunder. Every Jew, man or woman, possesses enough moral and spiritual strength to influence friends and acquaintances, and bring them into the light.5
May we soon merit to see the fulfillment of the prophecy, “A star shall shine forth from Jacob.” May our actions and intentions be guided by the wisdom of Torah, and may we become the stars that illuminate the path to a brighter, more Divine future for all.
Join the Discussion