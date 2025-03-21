After describing the construction of the Tabernacle and its vessels, but before detailing the completion of the priestly garments for Aaron and his sons, the Torah lists the total donations received for the project. This account is introduced by the following passage, which opens Parshat Pekudei: These are the numbers (pekudei) of the Tabernacle, the Tabernacle of the Testimony, which were counted at Moses’ command; [this was] the work of the Levites under the direction of Ithamar, the son of Aaron the Kohen. Here, we have translated “pekudei”—the name of the parshah, as “numbers.” As we shall discover, however, this is not the only way to interpret the phrase. So what does “pekudei” actually refer to?

1. Pekudei as an Accounting of Materials The most straightforward interpretation of “pekudei” is that it refers to an inventory or numeric accounting of the materials donated for the construction of the Tabernacle. The Torah lists how much gold, silver, and copper was received and details how it was used in the various components of the Sanctuary. Rashi explains that this section serves as an official tally of the donations and their allocations. Moses did not merely collect the resources; he meticulously accounted for every contribution to ensure that no suspicion of misappropriation could arise. The narrative in Midrash Tanchma supports this explanation: When the work of the Tabernacle was completed, Moses said to the people, “Come, and I will give you an account [of all that was used].” Why did he give them an account? After all, G‑d Himself trusted him, as it is stated, “Not so with My servant Moses; he is faithful in all My house.” Yet Moses said, “Come and make an accounting with me.” Why? Because he heard the Israelites speaking behind his back, as it is stated, “And when Moses would go out to the Tent … they would look after Moses.” What were they saying? Rabbi Yitzchak said: They were speaking in praise of him. Rabbi Chama said: They were speaking disparagingly, saying: “Look at his neck! Look at his legs! He eats from the Jews, drinks from the Jews, and everything he has comes from the Jews!” His friend would respond: “A man who was in charge of the work of the Tabernacle—would you not expect him to be wealthy?” When Moses heard this, he said to them: “I swear, once the Tabernacle is completed, I will give you a full account.” As it is stated, “These are the accounts of the Tabernacle.” This emphasis on financial propriety in communal funds is echoed in the Talmud, which instructs that a person in charge of public funds must be beyond reproach.

2. Pekudei as a Charge or Appointment Beyond simple enumeration, the root פקד also conveys the meaning of appointment, duty, or charge. According to a number of commentators, the term “pekudei” in this verse refers not to the count of materials but to the assignments and duties given to the Levites regarding the Tabernacle. Rabbeinu Bachya explains that this refers to the Tabernacle and its components, mentioned in the previous portion, which were entrusted to the Gershonites and Merarites under the supervision of Itamar, the son of Aharon—which is why he is specifically mentioned. These elements collectively constituted the structure of the Tabernacle. The holy vessels, however—such as the Ark, Menorah, Table, and Altars—fell under the jurisdiction of the Kehatites, who were overseen by Elazar, the son of Aharon. These vessels were considered a separate category from the general Tabernacle structure.