After Pharaoh was finally compelled to send the Israelites out of Egypt, he seemed to regret his decision and began to chase the escaping nation: It came to pass when Pharaoh let the people go … Pharaoh was told that the people had fled; Pharaoh and his servants had a change of heart toward the people, and they said, What is this that we have done, that we have released Israel from serving us? So he harnessed his chariot and took his people with him. And the L-rd hardened the heart of Pharaoh, the king of Egypt, and he chased after the children of Israel, and the children of Israel were marching out triumphantly. The opening verse clearly states that Pharaoh allowed the nation to leave, but the latter verses seem to imply that Pharaoh did not condone their leaving and was only told about it after the fact. So, which is accurate? Did Pharaoh willingly free the people or did they escape without his knowledge? And perhaps more pressingly, after the Israelites had left, why was Pharaoh so desperate—after all the plagues, including the plague of the Firstborn—to keep them as slaves? The simple explanation would be that G‑d intervened and “hardened the heart of Pharaoh,” but this does not fully resolve our difficulties. When exactly did he change his mind? From the plain reading, it seems like this occurred organically, and then G‑d intervened, perhaps to cement the decision. How did Pharaoh rationalize this seemingly suicidal mission?

1. Pharaoh Only Allowed Them to Leave for Three Days Rashi explains that Pharaoh gave the Israelites permission to go into the desert and offer sacrifices to G‑d for three days. After that, he expected them to return. He sent officers along with them into the desert to ensure they followed his instructions. When the three days had elapsed and it became obvious the Israelites had no intention of turning back, the officers returned to inform Pharaoh on the fourth day. On the fifth and sixth days, Pharaoh and his army pursued the fleeing nation, and on the night of the sixth day, they drowned in the Red Sea after G‑d split the waters for the Israelites, guaranteeing them safe passage to the other side. The following morning, the seventh day since their departure, they were finally free and sang the Song of the Sea. While this gives context to the chain of events, it does not explain why Pharaoh was willing to risk everything when he was already well aware of what G‑d was capable of (as demonstrated during the 10 Plagues).

2. To Retrieve the Valuables They Had Lent To answer the question as to what compelled Pharaoh to chase the Israelites, Rashi quotes the Mechilta which states that the Egyptians pursued them to retrieve the valuables that the Jews had borrowed before they left. The fact that they were smitten with the plagues, forced to send the nation out, and also lost their wealth was too much to withstand. Perhaps if only two of these three events had occurred they would have held themselves back, but such calamity they could not endure with no response. They therefore gave chase, even though they were destined for failure.

3. Because They Left With Joy Nachmanides suggests that the way they left—“the children of Israel went out with an uplifted hand” —signifies that they marched triumphantly, raising banners and flags, rejoicing with song, tambourines, and lyres. When the Egyptians saw them departing as free people, not as slaves expecting to return, they realized that the Israelites had no intention of coming back. This realization infuriated them, prompting them to pursue the fleeing nation.

4. It Was an Ambush Malbim posits that G‑d’s command to “turn back and encamp in front of Pi Hachirot, between Migdol and the sea; in front of Baal Zephon, you shall encamp opposite it, by the sea” was a trap for the Egyptians. When they saw the Israelites stranded by the sea, camped in seeming confusion close to Egypt, they would assume that the Israelites were lost; abandoned by G‑d. Additionally, it was reported to Pharaoh that they had traveled in haste, through the day and night—not the hallmark of a nation benefiting from G‑d’s protection. Seeing this, Pharaoh thought he had a chance to overcome and reclaim the nation seemingly abandoned by G‑d.

5. G‑d Intervened As evident from the verse, “And the L-rd hardened the heart of Pharaoh,” significant Divine intervention was involved. According to Seforno, this intervention manifested by convincing Pharaoh that he could still achieve victory despite having previously acknowledged G‑d’s superiority.

6. He Strongly Felt the Loss The Midrash describes Egypt as the dominant superpower of its time, with all nations paying tribute and sending slaves to serve them. With the departure of the Israelites, this system collapsed. In a desperate attempt to regain what was lost, Pharaoh set out to recapture the nation.

7. The “Angel of Egypt” Assisted The Ohr HaChaim quotes the Midrash which describes Egypt’s ministering angel (“Mitzrayim”) assisting Pharaoh. Normally, a king follows his army, but Pharaoh led the charge, with his angel before him. This terrified the Israelites, as they saw a heavenly force seemingly attacking them, making them fear that G‑d had abandoned them. His pursuit therefore was not just political but also a spiritual struggle, with Egypt’s angel resisting its final downfall. According to this understanding, Pharaoh pursued the Jews not only due to regret but because he had supernatural assistance.

8. It Was Orchestrated to Encourage Repentance Another Midrash suggests that what Pharaoh achieved by giving chase was “more beneficial than 100 fasts and prayers.” This is because when the Israelites saw the Egyptian army pursuing them they were overcome with tremendous fright. This fear led them to turn their eyes heavenward in sincere prayer and repentance. As the verse states: “And the children of Israel cried out to the Lord.”