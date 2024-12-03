Toward the end of Parshat Vayeitzei, we encounter the intriguing episode in which Rachel secretly takes her father’s “teraphim.” While her father is tending his flock in the field, her husband, Jacob, decides it’s time to finally leave Laban’s home. On the way out, Rachel clandestinely removes her father’s most prized possession—his collection of idols—and takes it with her. The question arises: What was Rachel’s motive? What did she hope to achieve by taking the teraphim? And did she believe her father would overlook the theft? This episode becomes even more perplexing considering that it ultimately led to her untimely death, since Jacob placed a curse on whoever had taken the teraphim, not knowing it was his beloved wife. Here we explore various explanations given by the biblical commentators.

1. To Help Her Father - Rashi ( Midrash Rabbah ) The classic commentator Rabbi Shlomo Yitzchaki (Rashi) explains that her intention was to “separate her father from idol worship.” Clearly, according to Rashi, despite how poorly her father had treated Jacob, she still hoped for him to repent. Removing his idols would perhaps spur him on towards the path of return. This explanation is based on Genesis Rabbah, which reads as follows: Her intentions were for the Sake of Heaven. She thought to herself “Why should I leave this old man in his corruption? This is why the verse made a point of mentioning that ‘Rachel stole teraphim that were to her father.’” (The verse can be read to mean that she took them as a benefit to her father.)

2. So That Laban Would Lose Faith in Them - Rabbeinu Chananel A similar explanation is offered by Chananel ben Chushiel, who passed away in 1055, when Rashi would have been 15 years old. He writes that Rachel hoped that the loss of the idols, and the very fact that it was possible to steal them in the first place, would prove to Laban how completely worthless and powerless his gods were.

3. To Prevent Laban From Discovering Jacob’s Plan to Flee - Rashbam Rashi’s grandson Rabbi Samuel ben Meir, known by the acronym Rashbam, gives an alternate reason to the one cited by his grandfather. He explains—seemingly based on Midrash Tanchuma—that one of Laban’s idols had the ability to communicate accurate information, and Rachel feared it would inform her father of her husband’s plan to flee. Others suggest that she was concerned Laban would be able to trace their exact route by utilizing this magical item.

4. To Enable G‑d to Appear to Laban to Warn Him - Meshech Chochmah Rabbi Meir Simcha of Dvinsk (1843–1926) offers a unique explanation. He writes that G‑d does not reveal Himself in a place of idol worship. Rachel therefore removed the idols from Laban’s possession so that G‑d could appear to Laban and warn him against harming Jacob, which is indeed what happened.

5. Because She Wanted Them - Bechor Shor Perhaps the most surprising explanation is found in the work of the 12th-century French Tosafist, Rabbi Joseph ben Isaac Bechor Shor. He writes that Rachel actually desired them for herself. This is in line with the many early commentaries who explain that using these teraphim did not innately constitute idol worship. Rather, it depended on the mindset of the individual utilizing them. If the individual believed that the teraphim themselves held power and put their faith in them, that would be considered idol worship. However, if one merely believed that it was a tool or an oracle through which the Divine communicated then that would not be considered idolatry. Rachel believed that G‑d had imbued these teraphim with a particular power and she therefore took them to utilize them, without there being an issue of idolatry.