The Talmud discusses this week’s Torah portion more than any other—by a wide margin. Many of the largest tractates are based on it.

Mishpatim is filled with laws—civil, tort, damage, and business laws, among others—and contains 53 of the 613 commandments, nearly 10% percent of all the mitzvot in Torah.

The second verse instructs, “Should you buy a Hebrew slave, he shall work [for] six years, and in the seventh [year], he shall go out to freedom without charge.” This is the first of the 53 laws in this parshah

A Jewish man can become a slave in one of two ways. The first is if he sells himself into slavery. Why would a person do that? For financial freedom. He’s economically overwhelmed; he can’t handle the credit card debt or the toxic mortgage anymore. He can’t handle the pressure and the stress, so he decides to sell himself as a slave. What does he get in return? He gets a lump sum of money and the commitment of his new master to support his wife and children; no more stress and no more pressure.

The second scenario in which a Jewish man can become a slave is if he is caught stealing and cannot afford to repay what he stole.

In Torah law, there is no imprisonment for theft. By contrast, in most contemporary legal systems, those caught stealing are sent to prison. But what do they gain from their prison stay? Often, they are housed and fed on the taxpayers’ dime, and during their stay, they hang out with other thieves and learn how to become better thieves. What was gained? Absolutely nothing.

According to Torah law, the first thing a person must do when caught stealing is make restitution. He must repay what he stole; often he is ordered to pay double. If he stole $1,000, he must pay back $2,000. What happens if he doesn’t have that money? What happens if he says, “Two thousand dollars?! I have eleven cents! If I had $2,000, I wouldn’t steal in the first place!” In that case, the court can sell him into slavery for a maximum of six years.

Now, here is a fascinating detail of this law: If, at the end of the six-year term, the man says, “I like it here! I know my six years are up, but I don’t want to go home. All my needs are met, I don’t have any pressure, and I don’t have any stress. I want to remain here,” his master must take him to the Beit Din – the Jewish court, where they pierce his ear with an awl, and with that, he remains a slave. That’s the halacha, the law.

“Why was the ear chosen for piercing rather than another organ?” ask the Sages. “Since it was the ear that heard on Mount Sinai, ‘You shall not steal,’ yet it went ahead and stole, let it be pierced; since it was the ear that heard on Mount Sinai, ‘For unto Me are the Children of Israel servants, they are My servants,’ yet it threw off the heavenly yoke and replaced it with the yoke of man, let it be pierced.”

When we consider how this person is treated it becomes clear that “slave” is not really an accurate way to describe his arrangement, and he’d be better described as a “servant” or “bondsman.”

But the fact is that he is serving a human master. And G‑d wants a Jew to be a servant only to Him. Serve G‑d and don’t serve anyone else. We’re not made to serve other people. Since the Exodus from Egypt, we are free people. The only one we should serve is G‑d.