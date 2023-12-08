I once encountered an extraordinary man in a hotel where I was staying as part of a Passover program. As I strolled through the grand hotel lobby, I noticed an elderly gentleman with a flowing white beard wearing full Chassidic garb.

I greeted him with the traditional “Good Yom Tov!” and in Yiddish I asked him how he was doing. He returned the greeting, and when I asked him where he was from, he told me he was from Williamsburg. Clearly, he was not talking about Williamsburg, Penn., but the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, N.Y. Learning that I was from Encino, Calif., he remarked, “You look like you are a Chabadnik!” I proudly confirmed, “Yes, I am; I’m proud to be a disciple of the Rebbe and his emissary in the San Fernando Valley in California.”

“Then I would like to tell you a story about the Previous Rebbe,” he said, smiling, referring to the Rebbe’s father-in-law, the Sixth Rebbe, Rabbi Yosef Yitzchak Schneersohn.

“Before the Holocaust,” he explained, “I had a very large family. I lost my entire family to the Nazi killing machine. I survived, but I came out all alone. I was a young, broken man, lost and alone.”

“I heard that there was a very great rebbe, the Lubavitcher Rebbe, and that people would go to him and receive his blessing. So, I arranged to see the Rebbe and planned to ask for his blessing.

“I entered the Rebbe’s study, and the Rebbe asked me where I was from.”

Pausing, the man explained, “You need to understand that when the Previous Rebbe arrived in the United States in 1940, he was not physically healthy. He had suffered illness, and he didn’t speak very clearly. The Rebbe had a gabbai—an attendant and secretary—who was with him and would translate for him. I think his name was –”

That’s when I interjected and said, “Rabbi Simpson! My grandfather!”

The Rebbe’s attendant was Rabbi Eliyahu Simpson, my maternal grandfather. So it was actually my grandfather who asked this man the Rebbe’s question, “Where are you from?”

“I’m from Satmar,” he replied.

“What do you need?” asked the Rebbe, “What kind of blessing are you looking for?”

“Mishpacha,” I answered, “Family. I want to be able to rebuild my devastated family. I lost everyone, and I want to be able to rebuild.”

“The Rebbe gave me a tremendous blessing, telling me that I would merit to build a large family, loyal to the tenets of Judaism.”

“That’s my experience with your Rebbe and your grandfather,” he said.

“Nu,” I asked him, “what came of the Rebbe’s blessing?”

“Thank G‑d,” he exclaimed, beaming, “I have over 130 descendants!”