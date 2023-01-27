Immediately following the Splitting of the Sea, the Torah recounts how our ancestors came to a place they would ultimately call Marah, which means “bitter.” Indeed, the water there was bitter and undrinkable.

Thirsting, the people complained to Moses about not having anything to drink, at which point Moses cried out to G‑d. G‑d then instructed Moses to cast a piece of wood into the water, which then turned into sweet water.

At this point, the Torah tells us rather cryptically, “There He gave them a statute and an ordinance, and there He tested them.” Scripture continues with G‑d telling the people that if they are careful to keep all of the mitzvahs and statutes, He will not bring upon them “all the sickness” that He had placed upon the Egyptians, “for I, the L‑rd, heal you.”

Since this occurred before the Giving of the Torah at Sinai, what were these statutes and ordinances that the people were given and admonished to keep?