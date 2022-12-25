In Parshat Vayechi, we see the outcome of Joseph’s and Jacob’s positive perception of events. They each realized how seemingly-bad experiences actually set into motion a trajectory of far-reaching goodness.

Joseph was able to transcend the anger that most would have felt towards his brothers. Likewise, Jacob had suffered for 22 years, not knowing his beloved son was alive. At their reunion, Jacob perceived a greater Divine plan meant to save his family from famine. The Midrash relates that during this moment of clarity, he spontaneously recited the Shema aloud. Finally, Jacob could comprehend the significance of everything he had endured. Overcome by emotion, his first response was to channel his great appreciation towards G‑d, the One who made it all so.

But why recite the Shema at this time?

The Shema declares that G‑d is one: “Hashem Echad.” The perception of oneness acknowledges G‑d’s oneness within seemingly fragmented pieces of our lives—that in truth, they are unified. Perhaps we cover our eyes when reciting these words to emphasize that things are not necessarily as they seem. For even what appears to be bad can hold unrevealed good.

G‑d promised Jacob that he would accompany him down to Egypt and bring him up again, “and Joseph will place his hand over your eyes.” The Zohar explains that the life story of Joseph—presumed dead but instead ruling over Egypt—would serve as a “hand over Jacob’s eyes,” enabling him to look away from what seemed bad and recognize that it was ultimately meant to develop into a greater good.