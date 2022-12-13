We learn in the Torah how Jacob loved his son Joseph more than all his other sons and made him a ketonet passim, commonly translated as a “coat of many colors.” This ended up being a source of jealousy, which contributed to the brothers eventually selling Joseph into slavery. Ketonet translates as “cloak” or “garment.” But what does passim mean? And why did Jacob give this gift to his son in the first place?

Fine Material On a basic level, Rashi and other commentaries explain that the ketonet passim was a fine woolen garment. Alternatively, some explain passim to mean that the garment was made of silk. Others connect the word passim to pas, meaning “palm,” since the garment was made of such fine material that when folded, it could fit in the palm of one’s hand.

Design, Color and Length Other commentaries explain that passim describes the color or design of the garment. The word passim can be variously translated as “colorful,” embroidered,” “striped” or “illustrated.” Alternatively, it refers to the length of the garment. The word pas, meaning “palm,” is a reference to the garment reaching the palms of the hands.

An Ancient Garment Most commentaries follow the plain meaning of the verse, which states that Jacob made the garment, implying that it was new. However, some identify this garment with the special garment that G‑d made for Adam in the Garden of Eden, which was later passed down through the generations.

Why Did Jacob Do It? At first glance, it seems like Jacob showed poor judgment by giving the garment. As the Talmud states: “One should never differentiate between children. For it was because of this coat that Jacob gave Joseph over his other children that caused their jealousy, which eventually led to the entire nation going down to Egypt.” So why did Jacob do it? Some say it signified that Joseph was to be the leader. Another commentary says the fancy garment, normally worn by someone who was involved in superficial matters, was meant to mask the fact that Jacob was learning deep secrets of the Torah specifically with Joseph.