We learn in the Torah how Jacob loved his son Joseph more than all his other sons and made him a ketonet passim, commonly translated as a “coat of many colors.”1 This ended up being a source of jealousy, which contributed to the brothers eventually selling Joseph into slavery.
Ketonet translates as “cloak” or “garment.” But what does passim mean? And why did Jacob give this gift to his son in the first place?
Fine Material
On a basic level, Rashi and other commentaries explain that the ketonet passim was a fine woolen garment.2
Alternatively, some explain passim to mean that the garment was made of silk.3
Others connect the word passim to pas, meaning “palm,” since the garment was made of such fine material that when folded, it could fit in the palm of one’s hand.4
Design, Color and Length
Other commentaries explain that passim describes the color or design of the garment. The word passim can be variously translated as “colorful,”5 embroidered,”6 “striped”7 or “illustrated.”8
Alternatively, it refers to the length of the garment. The word pas, meaning “palm,” is a reference to the garment reaching the palms of the hands.9
An Ancient Garment
Most commentaries follow the plain meaning of the verse, which states that Jacob made10 the garment, implying that it was new. However, some identify this garment with the special garment that G‑d made for Adam in the Garden of Eden, which was later passed down through the generations.11
Why Did Jacob Do It?
At first glance, it seems like Jacob showed poor judgment by giving the garment. As the Talmud states: “One should never differentiate between children. For it was because of this coat that Jacob gave Joseph over his other children that caused their jealousy, which eventually led to the entire nation going down to Egypt.”12
So why did Jacob do it?
Some say it signified that Joseph was to be the leader.13
Another commentary says the fancy garment, normally worn by someone who was involved in superficial matters, was meant to mask the fact that Jacob was learning deep secrets of the Torah specifically with Joseph.14
Cause for Redemption
Another fascinating explanation is based on the Midrashic tradition, cited by Rashi, that the four letters of the word passim (פסים) stand for the four people/groups who bought and/or sold Joseph:
- Potiphar (פּוֹטִפַר)
- Socharim (סוֹחֲרִים) - merchants
- Ishmaelites (יִשְׁמְעִאלִים)
- Midianites (מִדְיָנִים)15
It is explained that not only does the word passim hint at Joseph's troubles, it also hints at how the eventual salvation and redemption from Egypt came about.
The word passim (פסים) has the numerical value of 190, which is the same as ketz (קץ), “end.” The word ketz is used by the prophets16 to denote the end of the exile.17
Now, during the “Covenant Between the Parts,” G‑d told Abraham that his descendants would be enslaved strangers for 400 years. But, in fact, they were in Egypt for just 210 years.
The sages explain that the 400-year countdown began with Isaac’s birth. G‑d’s promise does not refer to Egypt by name, but rather to a “land that is not theirs.” As soon as Abraham had a child, he had descendants living in lands that were not theirs—including Canaan, which was not yet “theirs.”18
On a deeper level, the mystics explain that Joseph’s troubles in Egypt counted as “190 years” (represented by the words ketz and passim).19 When one discounts 190 from 400, the remainder is exactly 210.
But it goes deeper than that. The Zohar20 explains that although the Jews were enslaved by the Egyptians, in truth, they never really belonged to them. The Egyptians themselves were really the “property” of Joseph, for during the famine the Egyptians ended up selling themselves to Joseph in exchange for food. Joseph, in turn, was “ruled over” by his brothers, for they captured and sold him.
To sum it up, the Israelites were enslaved by the Egyptians, who were ruled over by Joseph, who was ruled over by his brothers, thus weakening the hold that the Egyptians could have on the Israelites. Ultimately, the Israelites “belonged” to no one but themselves, which gave them the inner freedom to one day be redeemed.
So although Jacob’s giving the ketonet passim to Joseph outwardly caused the Egyptian exile, on a deeper, mystical level, it also provided the key for their ultimate salvation.21
