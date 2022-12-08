We all dream of enjoying a peaceful and serene life. But can too much serenity lead to senility?

In this week’s Torah portion, our patriarch Jacob finally returns to the Holy Land after two decades working for his father-in-law, Laban, in Haran: Vayeshev Yaakov, “And Jacob settled.”

Jacob was looking to “settle down” and enjoy some much-needed quiet time after the many difficulties he had experienced in his turbulent life, Rashi explains:

When Jacob sought to settle in tranquility, the anguish of Joseph’s disappearance pounced upon him. The righteous seek to settle down in tranquillity. Said G‑d, ‘Isn’t it enough for the righteous to enjoy the rewards prepared for them in the World to Come, that they seek to live at ease in this world as well?’ ”

And so, the troubles with Joseph began. The dream coat and the sibling rivalry. He is sold into slavery, missing and presumed dead, and his loving father Jacob is suddenly feeling very bereaved.

I must confess to struggling with this Midrashic statement. Is it really so terrible for this man to have a break?

The last few decades of Jacob’s life had been nothing if not tumultuous. First, he had to flee the wrath of his own twin brother Esau. Then, he endured over 20 years of struggle with his swindling father-in-law, Laban, followed by another frightening encounter with Esau. To add salt to his wounds, he then suffered the terrible abuse of his daughter Dinah at the hands of Shechem.

With one trauma after another, would it really be a crime to take a deep breath and relax for a while? Is it a sin to chill?! Surely, Jacob could be forgiven for wanting a little time out? What was so awful about hoping for some well-earned serenity?

In 1972, on the occasion of his 70th birthday, the Rebbe responded unequivocally to those who suggested he start “taking it easy.” He would have none of it. He quoted the Biblical phrase that “Man is born to toil.” Life is meant to be productive, not vegetative. In fact, he went on to call for the establishment of at least 71 new Chabad institutions that very year.

Clearly, in the Rebbe’s view, being alive means that we ought to be productive. Otherwise, why did G‑d give us these years? Just to go fishing and play golf? No doubt many would find those activities enjoyable and worthwhile, but surely there must be a higher purpose to our lives.

Work is not a curse, but a blessing. Hard work never killed anybody, but I have seen too many people retire and then deteriorate to death. Literally.

In my own recent personal experience, I passed on the baton of rabbinic leadership of my congregation to my associate of 14 years in what was a remarkably smooth and seamless transition. I’m still there regularly, continue to speak and teach, but I don’t have the day-to-day responsibilities of running the shul. Am I bored? Far from it. I am always busy ,and somehow there is still never enough time in the day to get everything done. And I thank G‑d for it. With fewer fixed commitments, I am enjoying traveling and doing speaking tours around the world, and I have more time to write.

Please G‑d, may I be busy forever.

Many years ago, I initiated the Studies for Seniors program at our Chabad House in Johannesburg. It was, in fact, the Rebbe’s idea that every community should offer its senior citizens a daily Torah study program to help keep them busy and intellectually active.

Not long after we started it, I received a call from a woman who thanked me for “saving her father’s life.” I wasn’t aware that I had rescued anyone from near-death, so I asked her to explain. She said her elderly father had retired and would just sit at home in his pajamas waiting for the next meal. When she signed him up for Studies for Seniors, he became a new man. He was up early, dressed, ready and waiting for the bus to pick him up. He, quite literally, had a new lease on life.

I guess when you think about it, G‑d’s response to Jacob’s attempt to “settle down” wasn’t all that radical after all.

May we all be well and continue to be productive in one way or another for a good, long time.