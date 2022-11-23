This Shabbat, we reach a special milestone. Parshat Vayechi marks the end of the first of the five books of the Torah, the book of Bereishit (Genesis). To celebrate this occasion, we have a delicious Torah ice cream dessert for you to create for your family to add to the Shabbat celebration.

Directions:

Defrost the ice cream for around twenty minutes to soften the ice cream a little. Do not defrost too long, as we do not want the ice cream to melt.

Begin filling the cannoli with ice cream, one at a time, using a small spoon. Handle them gently so that the cannoli do not crack. Place the ice cream-filled cannoli back in the cannoli box and place them in the freezer for at least two hours to harden the ice cream.

Once the cannoli are ready, melt a few cubes of baking chocolate.

Cut the Graham crackers in half, so you have a square of graham crackers.

Take the cannoli ice cream out of the freezer. Working quickly, spread a small amount of chocolate on two sides of the graham cracker, then immediately place two cannoli on the chocolate “glue.”

Lastly, take two pretzels, cut them in half, and push them into all four openings of the cannoli.

Repeat these steps to create as many Torah ice creams as you wish.

And there you have delicious edible Torahs!