In this week’s Torah portion, Parshat Miketz, Joseph creates a trap for his beloved brother Benjamin as a way to test the loyalty of his other brothers' toward Benjamin. Joseph devises a plan, having one of his guards plant his silver goblet in Benjamin’s sack. As the brothers leave, Joseph accuses them of stealing his silver cup, then searches all of their sacks, finding Benjamin “guilty” of the crime. He forces the brothers to leave Benjamin behind, and Judah stands up and demands Benjamin’s release.

Preparing the Chocolate Goblets:

Melt the chocolate in a microwave, double boiler, or in a Ziploc bag placed in hot water.

Next, add two tablespoons of chocolate to each of the cavities of the dome molds. Using the back of a spoon, spread the chocolate around the mold, making sure all of the cavity is covered with chocolate. Then shake off the extra chocolate onto a piece of parchment paper. Allow the chocolate to harden, then repeat, adding more chocolate and spreading it out over the first layer of chocolate. Use a knife to scrape off the extra chocolate from the top of the mold.

Allow the chocolate to fully set, about fifteen to twenty minutes.

Carefully push out the chocolate from the molds.

Next, take each of the cannoli and cut them in half. Dip one end of the cannoli into the melted chocolate and place them on a flower cookie (rewarm the chocolate if it is already hard). Repeat this step with all of the cannoli and flower cookies you will be using.

Next, take one of the dome chocolates and add chocolate to the bottom. Then place it carefully on top of the cannoli base. Repeat this with all of the chocolate domes.

You will now have a beautiful set of edible goblets! Add ice cream, fruit, or your favorite mousse to complete this dessert.

Here is a two-ingredient, simple mousse recipe you can use.

Mousse Directions:

Add the 16 ounce non-dairy whip topping to a clean bowl or stand mixer. Beat the whip at high speed until it reaches a hard-peak state. Melt 9 ounces of chocolate chips in a microwave, double boiler, or Ziploc bag. Add the melted chocolate chips to the whipped cream and mix until just combined.

Place the mousse in a Ziploc bag, cut a hole in the corner, and pipe the mousse into the goblets.