Here’s a simple edible treat portraying the story and the miraculous occurrence in the pit.

In this week’s Torah portion, Joseph was thrown into a pit by his brothers due to their jealousy. The pit was full of snakes, scorpions and other creatures. A miracle occurred at that time, and none of the creatures touched or harmed Joseph! He remained safe and out of harm. From there, the brothers decided to sell Joseph to a group of Egyptians.

Don’t have a chocolate mold? Try these using chocolate cupcakes and scooping out the middle of the cupcake as a “pit”.

Directions:

Melt the chocolate in a microwave, double boiler, or in a ziplock bag placed in hot water.

Next, add two tablespoons of chocolate to each of the cavities of the molds. Using the back of a spoon, spread the chocolate around the mold, making sure all of the cavity is covered with chocolate. Then shake off the extra chocolate onto a piece of parchment paper. Allow the chocolate to harden, then repeat, adding more chocolate and spreading it out over the first layer of chocolate. Use a knife to scrape off the extra chocolate from the top of the mold.

Allow the chocolate to fully set, about fifteen to twenty minutes.

Carefully push out the chocolate from the molds.

Choose two or three gummy worms and place them in each chocolate “pit”.

And there we have a quick and simple treat connected to this week’s Torah portion!