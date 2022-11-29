In this week’s parsha, Jacob and his family are being approached by Jacob’s brother Esau and his army. Esau is still angry over his brother’s receiving the blessing from their father Isaac. Therefore, when Jacob hears that Esau is approaching, he prepares to meet him in three ways. Jacob prays to G‑d for salvation, he prepares gifts and sends them ahead to appease Esau, and he prepares his family for war.

To portray each of the steps Jacob did to prepare his family, we have three delicious treats for you to create with your family for the Shabbat table.