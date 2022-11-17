These lentil soups are made of some basic ingredients, but if you can't get hold of the Oodles for the lentils, use your creativity and find a substitute ingredient.

These adorable mini lentil soup desserts are fun for the family and perfect for a Shabbat dessert. Get those creative kids into the kitchen early enough in the week, and it won't disturb your Thursday/Friday crunch time.

In Parshat Toldot, Rebecca and Isaac give birth to twin boys, Jacob and Esau. Esau was born first, thus he was entitled to first-born rights. One day while Jacob was spending the day studying, Esau came in starving from hunting all day. Jacob had a delicious pot of lentil soup cooking, and when Esau smelled it, he agreed to hand over his birthright to Jacob in return for some soup.

Step By Step Instructions:

Prepare the brownie mixture according to the recipe

Spray the muffin tin with spray oil. This will allow the brownies to be removed from the muffin tins easily.

Spoon some brownie mixture into the tin, filling halfway. Use a spoon to smooth out the batter in each tin cavity. You can also bang the pan down on the counter to even out the batter.

Bake according to recipe instructions, then allow the brownies to cool.

Gather the rest of the ingredients.

Melt the baking chocolate and place it into a Ziploc bag. Make a tiny hole at the tip so that you can pipe and draw with the bag of chocolate. Create the handles by piping "U"s onto a sheet of parchment paper and allowing them to cool to set.

Remove the brownies from the tins. Once completely cooled, spoon some chocolate frosting onto the brownie "pots".

Add the two chocolate handles (only once well-dried) to the two sides of the "pot".

Finish by sprinkling Oodles over the top of the frosting.

Enjoy!!