Did you hear that in this year’s World Happiness Survey, Israel ranked 9th in the world? Yes, Israel, with its multiple insecurities, came in higher than some of the most powerful, stable, and conflict-free nations on earth. Ahead of Australia, the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and even one place ahead of New Zealand!

Israel is surrounded by enemies who threaten total extinction, and yet its people are among the happiest in the world. How?!

I would like to believe that it’s not because we’re a bunch of naïve fools whistling in the wind as the hurricane blows in. I fervently believe it’s because we live with a sense of purpose and a real mission in life—a history and a destiny. The People of Israel have a place in G‑d’s world and a job to do, and you’d better believe we’re not giving that up—not for anything or anyone.

It seems to be something we inherited from our founding father, Abraham.

This week’s Torah reading includes the stories of Avraham’s final and supreme test of faith—the Akedah. Would he be prepared to offer up to G‑d the son for whom he had waited for so long, finally borne to him at the age of 100?

As we know, it was only a test, which Abraham and Isaac both passed with flying colors.

But I would like to draw your attention to the very end of that story, where a few lines are almost completely overshadowed by the preceding events. The dramatic finale has just come to a climax; Abraham lived up to his calling. What does the Torah tell us next?

And it came to pass after these matters, that it was told to Abraham saying: "Behold Milcah, she also bore sons to Nahor your brother. Uz, his first born, and Buz his brother, and Kemuel, the father of Aram. And Kesed and Hazo and Pildash and Jidlaph, and Bethuel. And Bethuel begot Rebecca." These eight did Milcah bear to Nahor, Abraham's brother. And his concubine, whose name was Reumah, had also given birth to Tebah and Gaham and Tahash and Maacah.

Now I’m sure you found this news absolutely riveting, right? Who cares about the genealogy of Nachor? Why would the Torah, usually so cryptic and concise without even one superfluous letter, let alone word, tell us all the people in Abraham’s extended family? Why is this necessary?

Rashi explains that after the near-death of his son, Abraham agonized over the fact that he hadn’t yet found him a shidduch.

So the Torah tells us that Abraham was informed that “Bethuel begot Rebecca.” This entire paragraph is in the Torah just for these few critical words. Bethuel, Nachor’s son and Abraham’s nephew, had a daughter named Rebecca. A new cousin was born, a little girl who would grow up to become a worthy wife to Isaac and matriarch for her people. So Abraham was given a Divine hint as to where he should go to find a wife for his son.

Let me share with you an excellent insight I once heard from the late master orator Rabbi David Hollander.

Let’s visualize what happened. And it was told to Abraham… presumably by some anonymous well-wisher.

Hey, Abe, I just got back from a visit to your brother Nachor. He’s doing well, your brother. Not just well, but fantastic! He’s got a big family; 8 sons, in fact. And lots of grandchildren. Even his concubine is giving him children!

Now contrast that with Abraham’s story. Look at his life. Look at what he’s just gone through, what he’s been through all his life.

Abraham could easily have thought to himself:

Hey, G‑d, what’s going on here? I slave away. I’m a good Jew. I’ve dedicated my whole life to spreading Your word and teaching all these pagans that You are the One and Only G‑d in the world. And what do I get for my troubles?

My wife suffers from infertility. Finally, I take Hagar and she gives me Ishmael who only gives me problems, no nachas, only heartache. And finally, finally, I am blessed with a son named Isaac through Sarah, and this son of mine is already 37 years old, and he’s still not married!

Now look at my brother Nachor. No problems, no drama, no hassles, no hiccups. He’s got a nice house, with a white picket fence; he has a wife and kids, even grandchildren.

G‑d Almighty, I ask You: Is this fair!? I go and break my back for you and all I have is tsuris! He hasn’t lifted a finger for you, and he lives a peaceful, happy life. No problems, no stress.

But Abraham did not say that. He didn’t even think it. He accepted his lot in life as part of G‑d’s vast, eternal plan, and carried on doing what had to be done: spreading the word of G‑d in the world and laying the foundations for Jewish Peoplehood and Jewish Destiny.

Is this not a powerful lesson about the Children of Abraham…today?

We go about our business, and we are happy, secure in the knowledge that G‑d will not let us down. We learn from Abraham that even if it is difficult, and other people have it far easier, we still do what must be done. Because that’s what we’re here for. It’s our mission and yes, with that sense of ‘chosenness’ does come a greater measure of responsibility. And we accept that. Happily.

We bear no resentment that others may have an easier life. We derive satisfaction knowing that we have acted correctly, morally, ethically… and Jewishly.

We don’t expect instant rewards. Virtue is its own reward. Schar mitzvah, mitzvah, “The reward for a mitzvah is the mitzvah itself.” We live without guilt, without shadows over our heads. Yes, the takers of this world may eat better; but the givers sleep better.

And so, we remain the children of Abraham, who did what he had to do, no matter what was happening to his brother, or his cousins, or anyone else.

We will do what we must do. That’s how we got to this point in time. And I suspect that this is how it will be until the end of time.