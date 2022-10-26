To celebrate, we have a delicious edible treat for you to make with your family: baby bottle puffed rice treats!

After being childless for many years, Abraham and Sarah were promised a child. In this week’s Torah portion, shortly after Abraham and Sarah were visited by the three Angels, Sarah was expecting her precious son, later named Isaac. Sarah was ninety years old when she gave birth to Isaac.

Directions:

In a medium sized pot, melt the margarine on medium heat. Then add the marshmallow fluff and vanilla extract, and continue mixing until the mixture is melted and runny.

Remove the pot from the heat and slowly add the rice crispies, mixing very well.

Mix until equally combined.

Spread the mixture in a pan and refrigerate for 30-60 minutes.

With your bottle-shaped cookie cutter, start shaping the rice crispie treats and move them to a separate plate.

Melt chocolate and place it in an icing or Ziploc bag.

Pipe the chocolate to outline the rice crispie bottles. Create the measuring lines as well. Choose to add as much or as little detail as you'd like!

There you have it! A simple, yet sweet Shabbat dessert!