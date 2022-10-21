To bring the Torah portion to life, we have a super easy and healthy snack or dessert for your family to make and enjoy, an edible meolon Ark!

As we learn about the early history of the world in the Torah, in this week’s Torah portion, Parshat Noach, G‑d instructs Noah to build a large vessel for him and his family, so they can be spared from the flood that G‑d will bring. Noah follows through with the command and works for years to build his giant ark while everyone around him ridicules his actions. During the flood that rained for forty days and nights, Noah, his family, and the animals he gathered were all protected in the giant boat.

Directions:

Cut a thick slice from the watermelon (around ¾ of an inch thick). Using the round cookie cutter, cut out circles from the watermelon slice.

Next, cut the watermelon circle in half, creating two boats. Cut a little from the bottom of each boat to create a flat bottom for the boat to stand.

Now onto the cantaloupe, Cut thick slices of cantaloupe. Then using the square cookie cutter, cut squares out of the fruit. Alternatively, you can use a knife to cut the squares.

Make one cut in the square, so that one half is slightly larger than the other, then cut off a small piece from the smaller half. See the picture below.

Now it’s time to assemble. Line up the watermelon layer, then the bigger cantaloupe layer, and finally, the smaller cantaloupe layer. Insert a toothpick through all three layers and stand the boat up.

And there you have it, a fun and easy way to bring the Torah to life at your shabbat table!