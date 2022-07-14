News of a bear market has rocked the nation as of late, causing much economic panic. Millions, even billions, of dollars are lost in an instant, and for those with large investments on the line, it’s a scary time to be alive. But then there are those select few who rejoice at such a turn of events. Why? Because they’re comfortable enough to play the long game and wait out the storm. So what do they do? They come in and buy up shares at record low prices. They buy, for they see the future, when the market will inevitably rebound and they can cash out on their investment. It’s a risky business, but for those with disposable income and a keen eye to what will be as opposed to what is now, it can be a veritable gold mine.

Shabbat and the Festivals A major chunk of Parshat Pinchas is devoted to detailing the various sacrifices offered on each of the festivals, namely the additional “mussaf” sacrifice. Beginning with Rosh Chodesh and then through all the festivals like Passover and Rosh Hashanah, we get a snapshot of the entire calendar. But before the Torah kicks off the list, it also mentions the weekly Shabbat offering: And on the Sabbath day . . . This is the burnt offering of each Sabbath on its Sabbath, in addition to the continual burnt offering and its libation. Which immediately prompts the question, why is Shabbat mentioned here amid all the festivals, and at the beginning of the list, no less? While it’s easy to think that Shabbat is quite similar to the festivals, it really isn’t. The festivals mark particular events, and are entirely contingent upon the calendar months of the year. Shabbat, by contrast, marks the story of Creation itself, and has nothing to do with the calendar, but the days of the week.

Treatment Based on Future Events All Jewish festivals are rooted in our nation’s landmark story—the Exodus. Beginning with the obvious example of Passover, the other festivals are also based on continued chapters of that same story: Shavuot at Sinai, and Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur, and Sukkot further in the desert. There are many themes to the Exodus, and multiple reasons it holds such a prominent place in our collective identity, including the worthiness—or lack thereof—of the Jewish people at the time. By all accounts, the Jewish people living in Egypt were far from saints. In fact, according to the Kabbalists, there are 50 “gates of impurity,” and the Jewish people had sunk into the 49th one. Had they stayed one moment longer, they would have fallen into the abyss, irredeemable and lost forever. It was precisely for this reason that when the time came, they were whisked out of Egypt in the middle of the night like a house on fire—for had they stayed a moment longer, it would have been too late. Indeed, the Midrash relates that when G‑d took the people out, the prosecuting angels protested, “Hey, what makes these guys any better than their Egyptian lords? They’re both idolaters!” So why did G‑d redeem the people? What was our saving grace? In two words: future performance. G‑d saw the Israelites’ future performance, how they would march to Sinai and accept His Torah and keep it for thousands of years thereafter. Based on this promise of stellar behavior, the Jews earned their ticket out of Egypt.

Creation and Exodus: Magnanimity Based on Future Performance When you think about it, the story of Creation carries the very same theme. After all, prior to creation there couldn’t possibly have been anything or anyone worthy of being created. So why did G‑d bestow such kindness to us lowly creatures and do us the favor of bringing us into existence? Like the Exodus, it was based on future performance. In those moments before Creation, G‑d (so-to-speak) envisioned the world that would be and the great worth its inhabitants would earn as they went along. That was enough for Him to go ahead with the plan and bring this big, beautiful universe into existence. And that’s why Shabbat comes at the beginning of the holiday list, because they all affirm the same thing: That G‑d is ready to bestow kindness upon His Creations, not only based on past performance, but on future promises.