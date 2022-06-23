This week’s parshah recounts the dramatic mutiny against Moses, led by his charismatic cousin, Korach. As great as Moses was, Korach succeeded in attracting hundreds of followers and mounted a serious challenge to Moses’ and Aaron’s authority.

Korach was a powerful, aristocratic member of the tribe of Levi; a man with oversized ambitions. But his challenge proved futile. Moshe was vindicated, and, in an open miracle, Korach and his henchmen went for a deep dive into oblivion:

And the earth beneath them opened its mouth and swallowed them and their houses, and all the people who were with Korach and all their property. They and all they possessed, descended alive into the grave; the earth covered them up and they were lost to the assembly.

Interestingly, the Torah mentions “their houses.” Were there really any houses in the desert? The people were nomads, making and breaking camp regularly. There was no way that they had any real houses of bricks and mortar, or even log cabins. Surely, as wanderers in the wilderness all they could have used for shelter would have been simple tents that they could set up and fold down in their travels. Yet, the Torah uses the word “houses.”

According to the Biblical commentator Ibn Ezra, “houses” should not be taken literally at all. It does not mean a ‘house’ but ‘household,’ i.e., one’s family. In his own words, house is “a broad term for wife, children, and toddlers.”

Might I humbly suggest an alternative understanding: in the arrogant Korach’s eyes, his little tent must have seemed an imposing mansion, a palace of his own delusions of grandeur.

Korach contested the authority of the greatest prophet of all time, the man who G‑d personally sent to strike Egypt with 10 plagues, split the sea, and bring the Torah to the people. Surely, Moses should have been way beyond dispute, reproach, or even criticism. Yet Korach openly argued against Moshe’s leadership. Only someone with such chutzpah and egotism could possibly have imagined his flimsy tent to be a real, solid house.