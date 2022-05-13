You may have heard the expression, “Pull yourself up by your bootstraps.” It’s a common phrase that means to succeed by the merit of your own efforts. The “self-made man” that so many strive to be is the one who “pulled himself up by the bootstraps.” But if you think about it, the phrase doesn’t make any sense, because it’s physically impossible. Try it. The irony is that the modern usage of the phrase is, in fact, a corruption of its original meaning. Etymologist Barry Popik and linguist and lexicographer Ben Zimmer have cited an American newspaper snippet from Sept. 30, 1834, as the earliest published reference to lifting oneself up by one’s bootstraps. A month earlier, a man named Nimrod Murphree announced in the Nashville Banner that he had “discovered perpetual motion.” The Mobile Advertiser picked up this tidbit and published it with a snarky response ridiculing his claim: “Probably Mr. Murphree has succeeded in handing himself over the Cumberland river, or a barnyard fence, by the straps of his boots.” Apparently, when first used, it was a snarky remark meant to describe something demonstrably absurd. How the phrase morphed into the very opposite meaning is anyone’s guess, but for today’s instruction, we’ll run with the original meaning.

The Missing White Knight The Torah portion of Behar teaches the laws pertaining to one who voluntarily sells himself into slavery. Of course, giving away one’s agency is a grievous matter, so the Torah prescribes the method in which his relative can come to the rescue and redeem him: After he is sold, he shall have redemption; one of his brothers shall redeem him. Or his uncle or his cousin shall redeem him, or the closest [other] relative from his family shall redeem him; or, if he becomes able to afford it, he can be redeemed [on his own]. The curious thing is that when listing off which family members can be the white knight, the list begins with the brother and extends out from there. But what about the father? Shouldn’t he be the first family member to rescue his own son? Another question: Why is the option of self-redemption only mentioned as the last resort? Shouldn’t that be the first option? You can redeem yourself, and only when that’s impossible, do others step in. Why leave the protagonist out of the picture until the very end?

When Dad Is Cut Out According to the Midrash, the verse speaks of someone who is not only in dire financial condition, but spiritually deficient as well. You see, chapter 25 of Leviticus begins with the laws of Shemitah, then discusses one who greedily breaks the Shemitah laws, and concludes with our discussion about the person who sells themselves into slavery. The Midrash expounds that the entire chapter speaks about the same person: First, he violates Shemitah, and so, he is punished by losing his wealth. The matter evolves until he’s eventually compelled to sell himself into slavery. In other words, our protagonist is not just a guy who fell on hard times, but someone who is in a spiritually bad place. As such, it can be said that he lacks a “father”—his Father in Heaven. By sinning and perpetuating the cycle of spiritual downfall, this person has cut himself away from his true Father. It is now obvious why the verse doesn’t speak about the father redeeming him, for his own actions have made it such that he currently doesn’t have a Father. If he really maintained that relationship with his Father, he never would have been subjected to such abject slavery in the first place.