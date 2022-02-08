We are going to create these delicious “oil” linzer cookies with lemon filling!

The Torah portions around Parshat Tetzaveh teach us about the construction of the Tabernacle the service of the priests. In this week's Torah portion, we also learn about the pure olive that was used to fuel the Menorah. The Jewish People were instructed to bring the finest and purest olive oil for the daily kindling of the Menorah . This Menorah lighting in the Tabernacle , and then later in the Holy Temple, would be an illuminating experience, to shine light onto the entire world.

Linzer Cookie Dough (Makes 8 large cookies)

1 1/2 sticks margarine, softened

1/2 cup sugar

grated rind (zest) of 1 lemon

1 large egg yolk

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon almond extract

1 1/2 cups flour

3/4 cup almond flour (or additional regular flour to substitute

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 Teaspoon of water (if needed)

1. In a stand mixer bowl, cream the first 6 ingredients together. Add in the flours and salt. Mix until just combined, but don't over mix. If the dough seems to be crumbly, not forming a ball of dough, add a teaspoon of water to bring the dough together.

2. Refrigerate the dough for one hour.

3. Remove the dough from the refrigerator and roll the dough out approximately 1/8 of an inch.

4. Use the jug cookie cutter and cut out cookies from the rolled-out dough. Reuse the scraps, roll them out again to get the most cookies out of the dough.

5. Use the handle part of the cookie and place in the handle section of the cookie to cut out the empty space in the jug handle.

6. For half of the jug cookies, use the circle cookie cutter to cut out a hole in the bottom-center of the cookies, (as seen below). This will create a small hole for us to see the "oil" in the jug.

7. Remove all of the scraps to re-roll and create more cookies.

8. Carefully place the cookies on a baking tray, and refrigerate for 15-30 minutes.

9. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

10. Bake the cookies in the preheated oven for 12 minutes.

11. Cool the cookies.

12. Find the cookie tops and bottoms that fit best with each other, and pair them up.

13. Place some lemon cream on the bottom cookie of each pair. Use the back of a spoon or a knife to spread the cream neatly.

14. Place the top cookies onto the bottom cookies, to cover them.

15. Dust some confectioners sugar on top of the cookies.