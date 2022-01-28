These adorable present box brownies are the perfect way to portray the donations or “gifts” donated in this week’s Torah portion. And the best part is that these are easy and simple for children to create!

Gold, silver and copper, dyed wool, animal skins, wood, olive oil, spices and gems are some of the donations the Jewish people were instructed to donate for the purpose of constructing the Tabernacle. This would be the place where they would serve G‑d until King Solomon would build the Holy Temple many hundreds of years later.

Directions:

1. Cut the edges around the brownies.

2. Use the cookie cutter to cut squares into the brownie. Alternatively, you can use a knife to carefully cut even squares.

3. Take one sour belt and wrap it around a piece of brownie. If the brownies are thin, you can choose to pile up two squares and place the sour belt over the two squares.

4. Next, the bows. You will need one and a half belts for the bow. Start by cutting one of the belts in half.

5. Take another whole sour belt. Fold the two ends inward. While holding it in place, place the half-belt over the loop to create the bow.

6. Place the bow on top of the brownie.

And there you have it, a fun dessert for this week's Torah portion!

(Note: If you plan on serving these brownies after a Shabbat meal that includes meat, be sure not to make a dairy brownie recipe!)