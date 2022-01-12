Gather the family around for a fun Parshah food craft and dessert! Kids will love creating these super easy and fun Har Sinai cupcakes!

In this week’s Torah portion Moses’ father-in-law, Yitro (Jethro), hears about the great miracles G‑d performed for the Jewish People in the desert. He then travels from Midyan with Tziporah, Moses’ wife, and two sons to join the Jewish people as they continue their travels through the desert. The Jewish nation camps across from Mount Sinai, where they are told that G‑d has chosen them to be His holy nation. On the sixth day of Sivan, the entire Jewish nation assembles around Mount Sinai and G‑d comes down on the mountain and proclaims the Aseret Hadibrot, the Ten Commandments. They have now become G‑d’s special people!

Let’s jump right in and re-create this eventful scene as an edible for your Shabbat table!