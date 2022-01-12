Gather the family around for a fun Parshah food craft and dessert! Kids will love creating these super easy and fun Har Sinai cupcakes!
In this week’s Torah portion Moses’ father-in-law, Yitro (Jethro), hears about the great miracles G‑d performed for the Jewish People in the desert. He then travels from Midyan with Tziporah, Moses’ wife, and two sons to join the Jewish people as they continue their travels through the desert. The Jewish nation camps across from Mount Sinai, where they are told that G‑d has chosen them to be His holy nation. On the sixth day of Sivan, the entire Jewish nation assembles around Mount Sinai and G‑d comes down on the mountain and proclaims the Aseret Hadibrot, the Ten Commandments. They have now become G‑d’s special people!
Let’s jump right in and re-create this eventful scene as an edible for your Shabbat table!
What you will need:
- Chocolate cupcakes (use any favorite chocolate cake recipe or a chocolate cake mix)
- Vanilla frosting (home-made or store-bought)
- Green food coloring
- Flower sprinkles
- Mini chocolate wafers
Directions:
1. Bake the chocolate cupcakes according to the recipe. Set the cupcakes aside to cool completely.
2. Pour some vanilla frosting into a small bowl and mix in a few drops of green food coloring.
3. Using the back of a spoon or a knife, spread the green frosting onto the cooled cupcakes.
4. Place two wafers in the center of each cupcake to resemble the Luchot (Tablets).
5. Gently sprinkle the flower sprinkles over the green icing, around the Luchot.
Enjoy creating and serving these delicious cupcakes as a reminder that G‑d chose us to receive the most precious gift, the Torah, and pass it down from generation to generation!
