Let’s get started with these fun pudding bowls! These will be a hit at your Shabbat table and they take only minutes to make!

In this week's Torah portion, Hashem performs the last three plagues upon the Egyptians. During the plague of darkness, the Egyptians were not only prevented from seeing because of the darkness, but they were also frozen in their places as well. During this time, the Jews were able to locate the jewelry and precious items that the Egyptians had hidden. Soon after, as the Jews were leaving Egypt, they asked that the Egyptians give them the precious items as payment for the hard work they had done.

Let’s represent the plague of darkness by making simple and sweet pudding bowls.

Directions:

1. Pour the non-dairy milk into a bowl (2 cups per box of pudding)

2. Add the pudding to the bowl

3. Use a whisk and stir for two minutes, until the mixture is smooth and begins to thicken up

4. Pour into clear plastic bowls

5. Refrigerate for at least two hours

6. On parchment paper, lay out the mini marshmallows in pairs of two

7. Melt the chocolate, and place the chocolate into a ziplock bag. Cut a small tip off the corner of the bag, and pipe a dot onto each marshmallow

8. Place each pair of marshmallow eyes into a bowl of pudding

And there you have it, an easy-to-make, yummy and creative Shabbat parshah dessert!

Just as Hashem took the Jewish people out of Egypt as He promised, showing them miracle after miracle, we shall be blessed with an abundance of miracles in our life until we receive the greatest one, the final Redemption!